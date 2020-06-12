The best protein powders and how to choose the right shake for you 

Protein powder was once a niche product, reserved for the larders of hardcore weight lifters and possibly pro sportsmen. Not any longer. Today the benefits of protein are widely acknowledged – there’s even Weetabix Protein – and the sports supplement industry in Britain is now worth £650 million a year.

Protein is just a ‘macronutrient’, meaning the body needs large amounts of it included in a balanced diet. Once absorbed in to the human body through digestion, protein is broken down in to various proteins which are then included in new proteins to help make red blood cells and building muscles, aswell as other functions of the body. For a fitness center goer, it’s crucial after exercise, helping your muscles to recover and grow.

With the sports supplement market ballooning like a body-builder’s bicep, today’s protein-hungry consumers are confronted with an overwhelming amount of choice. We spoke to a nutritionist, your own trainer, a former Olympic bobsledder and an ex-championship wrestler, to find out what to look for when buying protein supplements.

Here’s our guide to choosing the best protein powder to meet your requirements.

Whey protein powder

The most frequent types of protein shakes are manufactured from whey, a byproduct of cheese production.

“Whey-based proteins can be broken down into three main subcategories”, explains Chris Hall, Founder and Executive Trainer at Hall Personal Training. “Whey protein concentrate, isolate and hydrolysate.”