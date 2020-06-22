The best new features coming to the iPhone

The home screen is also finding a new feature called the app library, where you can view a list of all apps installed on the phone, automatically arranged by type. The apps almost certainly to be useful because particular moment float to the top of the list.

App clips

The company’s latest redesign also lets users preview a small section of an app when they want it without having to download the whole thing. This could possibly be something like paying at a parking meter or renting a shared bicycle or scooter.

The clips will be accessible by scanning a code, such as a QR code or an upcoming Apple-designed code especially for this purpose. Clips may also be shared in messages or perhaps a browser.

It’s designed to assist in situations where you might only need an app once, for example for a particular local authority’s parking or public transport system.

Set your own default apps

Capitulating to demand from clients to use rival company software as their default, Apple announced that it could now let iPhone and iPad users choose programs such as Google’s Gmail to automatically open email links and browsers including Firefox to open web links.

The change came in a blink-and-you miss it slide throughout today’s presentation, and appears to be limited to email and web browsers for the present time.

iMessage

Apple’s messaging system gets some updates to make group chats easier to follow, as the company faces competition in this area from Facebook-owned Whatsapp and Messenger.

It’s introducing threads, which allow users to respond to a certain message and make it clearer who they’re replying to, in an attribute which appears similar to the workplace communication app Slack.