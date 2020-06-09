The best hotels with spa in Cornwall

This colourful hotel, couched in a cliff with views over Mawgan Porth beach, boasts a top-notch spa. Facilities include a dramatic sea-view hydropool, lavender caldarium, indoor pool, steam room and cedar-wood sauna. There’s also a Sensory Spa Garden outside, which is inspired by fire, earth, air, water and space. The signature treatment is the hour-long Spa Garden: exfoliation with salt scrubs followed by sauna, a cold drench, a session in the outdoor hot tub and a herbal drink in front of the fireplace, feet warming in copper foot baths.



