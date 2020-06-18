The best garden parasols and umbrellas for summer 

In the UK, it’s fairly easy to go overboard if the sun arrives. It’s understandable, too – we don’t really get enough of it to take a few good days of rays for granted.

Unfortunately, that entails we often forget there’s such a thing as too much sun. And we get the burn off lines to prove it.

The best thing for it? Invest in a gorgeous garden umbrella or parasol. Whilst they enable you to enjoy brilliant weather for longer, the best parasols and garden umbrellas also double-up as beautiful things in your garden.

What could be the difference between normal and cantilever parasols?

While ‘normal’ parasols and umbrellas can tilt to shade you from the sun, their flexibility is commonly limited. Cantilever parasols enable you to stretch the umbrella from its stand, over the section of your choice, this means more space to move around underneath along with control exact angles.

As such, the choice of whether or not to opt for a cantilever is largely a matter of preference. Non-cantilever parasols in many cases are sturdier in difficult weather, by design, but you could possibly get great versions of both. It is, however, worth noting that low-quality cantilever parasols will swing just like a sail when hit with big gusts of wind, so it’s worth buying quality.

What size garden parasol do I want?

Most good parasols are at least 2 metres wide, and 2.4 metres appears to be the industry standard. To cover larger areas, like L-shaped garden furniture, you may want to opt for something a little wider.

It’s important to keep in mind that a large parasol will need an even more substantial base than a smaller alternative. In this case, big families may choose to invest in a large cantilever parasol to cover as many people as you can.

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor table umbrella or something more substantial, we searched high and low to help you get the best garden parasol for your back yard.

Due to problems as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, a number of the products tested in this article could be temporarily unavailable for on line order.

1. Christow Garden Parasol

£54.99, Amazon