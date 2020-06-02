The best family-friendly hotels in San Sebastián

This baserri, or Basque farmhouse, was renovated by the Petretegi household to spherical out their cider empire, which already features a cider home, museum, café and disco. A plain, purple-maroon exterior belies a tastefully embellished and cosy inside. Sagarlore invents and embraces fashionable Basque farmhouse stylish: stone partitions, a lot of wooden, and with a little bit of tile and white-painted brick thrown in. The services are low-key and minimal, as is to be anticipated in a ‘rural’ lodge. The most fascinating is the outside house, which features a pretty terrace match for a Basque nation dwelling and loads of inexperienced grass. The grounds are spacious and enclosed, secure for teenagers to play outside. Five of the rooms have foldout further beds.



