The best customer experience platform is cloud-based, agile and ready for scale and change

If we can draw any positives from the turmoil and enforced change that the previous few months have thrown at us, it’s most certainly the fact technology has given us the ability to change quickly.

When the coronavirus first took hold, and the world’s populace went in to lockdown, there is a period of sudden traumatization that meant some organizations with a CX function were slow to conform to new work situations.

Some organizations underwent a quick transition, where they had to deploy some kind of tech that will allow them to hold on making use of their various lines of business. In a couple of days, most CX-dependent companies were operating on some level that approached normality.

What the experience showed us is that there has to be agility running a business practices and technologies that facilitate change do not affect the overall quality of customer experience. We can define agility because the ability of organizations to adapt and move forward. How can we adapt, whilst driving standards upwards and retaining customer loyalty?

Retaining end-user trust and support is critical when things change. It’s a lesson that is difficult to understand, but with the right tools, the experience can improve our readiness to be agile.

The future holds…what?

What any organization having an important CX function needs is an agile CX framework that may cope when things change; during the course of normal business, and also when extraordinary events take hold.

The NICE Agile CX is a framework for organizations that can enable easy adaptation. It’s 100% cloud-based, and it’s as flexible and scalable as your organization needs. The framework provides the basis for business continuity in the eventuality of further seismic shifts outside your direct control. Day-to-day, it adapts to changes in business demands and then it goes even further, setting new standards in omnichannel communications and self-help provisions for end-users.

Furthermore, it offers a bunch of employee engagement and oversight facilities, plus creates powerful insights into the way every aspect of CX operates. Let’s have a deeper dive.

The three pillars of Agile CX

Of course, the mainstay of any CX business is its clients, so the Agile Service pillar gets first mention. The NICE platform delivers here with a cloud-native CX platform. Its flexibility and extensibility mean agents can go anywhere and continue steadily to operate at their best.

As your needs change, the software’s agility shines through, offering end-users self-help facilities, and access to ‘bot and human agents down multiple channels.

Its cloud basis means scalability, agility and reliable, always-on tools and facilities. Agile Service adapts, scales and contracts when and where necessary in real-time, across every channel, as and when a CX-focused business needs.

The second pillar is composed of the Agile Workforce. At the heart of any customer experience centered business is the people behind it — the agents handling the calls and attending to the text and interactive chats across multiple channels.

As agents work remotely, in offices, or on the road, the Agile CX framework from NICE empowers your employees wherever they may need to be.

Using the NICE platform, you can motivate and reward agents, build relationships them within their daily duties (in person or remotely), support and guide them using robots where necessary, and coach employees.

The final pillar of the NICE Agile CX framework is the Agile Insights. The lifeblood of any agile CX organization is data, and it’s here that the NICE Agile CX solutions give you the means to sift, sort and monitor all information for deeper insights and make smarter decisions.

The NICE Agile CX can even be supplemented by AI modelling, available to answer management’s broader queries, like using sentiment analysis and looking at trends in agent performance.

With NICE’s Agile Insights, companies gain better contextual information about every customer interaction, and so can make sure every time there’s a challenge, the corporation provides the service customers are expecting. The AI engine may be leveraged here, too — to predict trends better and to spot possible pain-points before they emerge. With Agile Insights, you are kept one step ahead, even if fate throws your business a curveball!

Conclusion

The need for agility in customer experience-focused businesses is undeniable, with the events of 2020 showing the speed and rapidity of change. Ensuring business continuity is just the beginning. Your organization needs the ability to scale and adjust, whatever the future holds, and with the NICE Agile CX framework, that’s everything you can achieve.

Click here to learn more in regards to the suite of tools and products which will create an Agile CX in your company.