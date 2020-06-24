The best Chromebooks in 2020

The best Chromebooks aren’t just laptops that run a few Android apps anymore. Chromebooks can cover a multitude of computing needs now, and a good Chromebook can be more useful than the usual mediocre Windows laptop.

The message that many people actually want good Chromebooks — as opposed to just inexpensive ones — has gotten through to manufacturers. Many of the best Chromebooks remain $500 or $600, though there are good options in the higher and lower ranges as well. The extra money goes a long way toward getting something you’ll be pleased with.

For the first time, the caliber of Chromebooks in this range has been consistent. There are so many similarities between the offerings from Asus, Lenovo, Google, HP, Dell, and Samsung that a conspiracy-minded person may possibly suggest they’re all sourcing their components from exactly the same factory. That’s great news if you’re comparison shopping; nearly all this list would be good buys when you can find them at a discount.

Our pick for the best Chromebook could be the Asus Chromebook Flip C434, and we’ve selected the Lenovo Chromebook Duet because the best Chromebook for shoppers on a budget. Other picks for the best Chromebooks of 2020 range from the Google Pixelbook Go, the Google Pixelbook, and the HP Chromebook x360.

What most buyers want in the best Chromebook are likely exactly the same things they desire in any laptop: an excellent keyboard, solid build quality, long battery life, a nice screen, and enough power to do the things you need. More Chromebooks can meet those qualifications than ever before, but these are those who rise above the others.

1. Asus Chromebook Flip C434

Best Chromebook you are able to buy

Asus has a strong history of creating good Chromebooks, but the C434 is something special. It’s nearly unique among this class of laptops in offering a big 14-inch screen in a laptop human body that’s much closer in size to a 13-inch model. It pulls off that trick by minimizing the bezels around the screen, which is the same the best Windows laptops have been doing lately.

Asus nailed the basics, too. The keyboard is great to type on, though it can have the annoying issue of being hard to see in dim lighting as the backlight could be the same color as the keycaps. The trackpad is accurate, and I appreciate that there’s not only a USB-A port but that the two USB-C ports are on opposite sides of the laptop so you can plug in quietly you prefer.

There’s a microSD card slot for expanded storage — and you also might need it, as it only comes with 64GB. The processor isn’t the absolute most powerful one you can get in a Chromebook in this price range, however it should be enough for most tasks, especially if you follow our recommendation to obtain the model with 8GB of RAM.

Verge Score 8.5 out of 10

In a market where in actuality the main differences between Chromebooks in this price range boil down to their screens and possibly an included stylus, Asus sets it self apart by making a laptop that just feels better-made. It features a 360-degree hinge, but when you open it up in laptop mode, it subtly drops the screen down, minimizing the look of the bezel further.

The best budget Chromebook

If you’re searching for an affordable device for on-the-go work, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet delivers excellent value for its good deal. It’s an ultra-portable 10.1-inch 2-in-1 device with a detachable keyboard and kickstand cover.

The Duet includes a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB of RAM, or over to 128GB of storage, and it performs well if you’re just browsing and don’t intend on using a super heavy load. It also uses a version of Chrome OS that’s made for its convertible form factor, such as the first version of Chrome that’s optimized for tablet use. When detached from its keyboard, the Duet supports an Android-esque gesture navigation system that makes switching between apps a breeze. But the most impressive feature is battery life; I got near 11.5 hours of fairly heavy use.

Of course, there are drawbacks. The touchpad and keyboard are quite small, there’s no headphone jack (and only 1 USB-C port), and the 16:10 screen is just a bit dim. But those are reasonable trade-offs to create for this affordable price. It makes a great secondary device for schoolwork or on-the-go browsing.

Verge Score 8.5 out of 10

Other Best Chromebooks

Quality on Chromebooks can, unfortuitously, vary widely once you get below $400 or so. It’s possible to get something very good if you’re willing to forgo features just like a touchscreen or perhaps a backlit keyboard, but you should try them out in person before buying if possible. That’s because, by and large, the amount of money savings originate from cutting corners on the build quality and processor.

But if you’re prepared to spend more than that, you are able to generally get something fast and reliable if our main picks are unavailable or don’t suit your needs.

3. HP Chromebook x360 14

Powerful Chromebook with a sleek design

If you’re wanting to get more power and you don’t mind finding a slightly larger laptop, the HP Chromebook x360 14 is a great choice. HP has several configurations that come under this name, but we suggest the model we tested with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage to go along with the i3 processor.

While we picked the Asus because of its elegant design, there isn’t much to complain about on the slightly larger HP. It gets the same ports, RAM, and storage. The keyboard is fantastic, and it also sounds slightly better because the speakers are through to the keyboard deck rather than on underneath.

Verge Score 7.5 out of 10

Best Google Chromebook

The Google Pixelbook Go is a handsome, no-nonsense 13.3-inch laptop that weighs just 2.3 pounds. It features a sturdy magnesium chassis, and a ridged grip on the bottom to help keep itself from slipping on slanted surfaces.

Not only could be the Pixelbook Go portable and stylish, however it delivers solid performance, and supports fast charging through either of its USB-C ports. Battery life can also be impressive. The Go lasted over eight hours in our testing, and it should get you via a full workday with no problem. But its standout feature is the keyboard, which is quiet with good travel and a springy feel. Verge editor Dieter Bohn found it to be his “favorite thing to type on by a long shot.”

The Go is an costly product, as Chromebooks go, and it doesn’t top our list as the Chromebook Flip C434 offers similar specs and features for a slightly discounted. But we think lots of shoppers who value long battery life and lightweight build may possibly prefer to spend a bit more with this device as an alternative.

Verge Score 7.5 out of 10

Thin Chromebook with beautiful hardware

Google hasn’t updated the Pixelbook since its 2017 release, but if you’re buying convertible premium Chromebook, it’s still competitive. It features a beautiful design, combining aluminum and Gorilla Glass with silicone palm rests, and sports a bright touchscreen with 2400 x 1600 resolution. The 3:2 aspect ratio offers extra space when compared with 16:9 panels and makes it much more comfortable to work in multiple apps and windows and never have to zoom out.

The Pixelbook doesn’t have the newest Intel processors since it’s an older product. Still, its Core i5 and 8GB of RAM should be able to handle everyday browsing and multitasking just fine. We also got around eight hours of battery life under a fairly heavy load. The keyboard and touchpad are both fun and comfortable to use — and as a neat bonus, the speakers fire up through the hinge, so audio sounds clearer than it can on many convertible laptops.

Verge Score 7.5 out of 10

Best detachable 12-inch Chromebook

The HP Chromebook X2 is a superb detachable Chromebook aimed at business users. It’s equipped with an Intel Core m3-7Y30, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, it performed quite well under a load of around several Chrome tabs in our testing (though it’s maybe not the best choice if you’ll be doing any thing more demanding). The X2 offers all-day battery life, a sharp display, and a cushty backlit keyboard.

The highlight with this device, though, is that you could pop the screen off and put it to use as a Chrome OS tablet. Detaching and reattaching is an easy process. The two parts are only held together by magnets, so there’s no button-push necessary. But these devices is still quite stable when in laptop mode. You’ll only view a slight wobble when you tap the screen.

7. Dell Inspiron 14

Premium 2-in-1 with a built-in stylus

It’s a bit heavy as Chromebooks go, nevertheless the 3.99-pound Inspiron 14 is still a sturdy convertible device with brushed aluminum chassis that offers it reasonably limited look. It has a spacious backlit keyboard and a good 1920 x 1080 display with accurate colors. With an 8th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, it delivers snappy performance for streaming, browsing, multitasking, and much more demanding artistic tasks.

Speaking of artists, the Inspiron 14 comes with a stylus, which lives in a separate socket within the chassis and that means you don’t need certainly to worry about losing it. Thanks to electromagnetic resonance technology (EMR), it doesn’t need batteries or any kind of charge.

8. Samsung Chromebook Plus v2

Best Samsung Chromebook

The convertible Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is not even close to a budget purchase. But it does provide a lot because of its price, including a built-in battery-free stylus and an additional front-facing camera for quick photos of blackboards or job websites. (The camera above the keyboard can also be surprisingly high-resolution — it’s a 13-megapixel sensor with autofocus.)

The V2 also offers a nice design on par with that of other premium Chromebooks, including an aluminum lid and a sturdy hinge. It’s fairly portable at 2.9 pounds, and contains a microSD slot in addition to its two USB-C ports and headphone jack.

Verge Score 6.5 out of 10

A pricey, premium Chromebook

Disappointing battery life (just over five hours of multitasking) and a hefty price keep the Chromebook Flip C436 from topping this list, especially taking into consideration the lower price but similar offerings of its predecessor, the Chromebook Flip C434.

Still, if money isn’t an object for you, there’s a lot to like about the 2-in-1 C436. It has a nice, compact, convertible chassis — unlike many convertible devices, it’s actually light enough (2.4 pounds) to feasibly be properly used as a tablet for an excessive period of time. Inside, it has a comfortable and snappy keyboard and a fingerprint reader in the top corner of the deck. The audio is good: you will find two Harman Kardon-certified speakers in the hinge, along with one on each side of the cover. And it’s powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 that performs quite well under a heavy browsing load.

The C436 is a pricey Chromebook, however it certainly looks and feels premium.