The best blenders of 2020

Smoothies, soups and salsas. Nut butters, milkshakes and margaritas. Puddings, dips and batters. If any of this sounds like the making of the menu of your dreams, a kitchen blender should be at the very top of your small appliance wish list.

But with so several choices ⁠— and a huge range of price tags⁠ — to choose from, picking the right one to your requirements can be tricky. To help settle the score, we put nine popular blenders to the test⁠ whipping up smoothies, soups and nut butter and pulverizing ice to get the models that produced the creamiest, silkiest textures and had the best functionality, durability and much more.

The main point here: Higher cost also means increased performance and a longer-lasting machine, so if you’re a frequent blender, we think they’re worth the investment over time (and imagine how much you’ll save by skipping your daily $8 smoothie by making your own personal version at home). But if you rarely have the necessity to blend — and prefer Skippy to your own custom almond butter⁠ — a budget model should work for you just fine.

After lots of blending, tamping, cleaning and avoiding noise complaints from the neighbors, we narrowed it down to three winners:

With 1,800 watts of motor power, the Breville Super Q features a slew of preset buttons, will come in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is touted for being quieter than other models. At $500, it will carry a steep price, but for people who can’t imagine a smoothie-less morning, what breaks down to about $1.30 each day for annually seems like a bargain.

While we concede that $630 seems like an extreme amount of money to spend on a blender, but as a luxury option, the Vitamix Venturist V1200, with its whopping 10-year warranty and plethora of functional, durable and just plain cool features, simply rose to the very best in every test performed.

Finally, when it comes to a blender coming in at $100 or less, we found the Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ to be tops. Besides doing an admirable job at blending up creamy soups and smoothies, it includes a number of presets, in addition to low, medium and high manual settings. It doesn’t have the heft or quality materials as the high-performance blenders we tested, but also for casual users, it won’t disappoint.

Best overall blender: Breville Super Q ($499; amazon.com)

Breville Super Q

The world’s fastest roller coaster reaches 150 miles one hour. A cheetah can run at about 75 miles an hour. Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, clocks in at 28 miles per hour. So when we read that the Breville Super Q boasts surgical stainless blades that will get up to 186 miles an hour, we were impressed. But maybe not terribly amazed. No wonder our spinach disappeared in to our smoothie in seconds.

Those blades, along with a big-time 1,800-watt motor in a hefty blender with a sleek design, delivered high marks on all of our tests, turning out creamy smoothies, perfectly blended hot soups, and such delicately crushed ice that we chose to declare each night from here on out boozy slushie night.

The commercial-grade Super Q (the Q is for quick and quiet) comes in six colors (brushed stainless steel, black, gray, white, champagne and navy), and includes a large 68-ounce BPA-free Tritan jug, as well as a 24-ounce blender cup. The lid includes a nifty inner measuring cup that will hold up to 2 ounces (fewer dirty dishes is obviously a plus). When you’re done blending, a button on the lid releases the suction, making it better to remove — the finger hold ring also helps. We share this because before we discovered this trick, we were worried we’d break the lid trying to pry it off the jar.

At 22 pounds, it’s heavy and durable. The model also gets points for its ease of use. Preset buttons include pulse/ice crush, smoothie, green smoothie, frozen dessert, soup, clean and timer. There’s an on/off and pause/cancel button and a manual dial with 12 speed settings including pause, stir, mix, chop, blend, puree and mill and hot soup. An LCD screen offers you a digital display readout, and, in your box, you’ll find a tamper, scraper and hardcover cook book.

The Super Q was second and then the Vitamix models in most category — and though you’re saving $130 compared to the best Vitamix we tested, you’re not sacrificing a whole lot. We were particularly impressed with the hot soup setting (there’s a six-minute automatic shutoff limit) and we recommend asking Santa for the Vac Q attachment ($99.99; amazon.com) in your stocking. It’s a pricey little gadget, nevertheless when you pop the vacuum pump on the lid, it sucks any air pockets out of the jug, causing an extra-creamy, smooth and rich blend.

Oh, so that as for the advertised “quiet” feature of this model? It could be slightly less noisy than other models, but when you’re crushing ice at 186 miles one hour? It’s still loud. If you’re hoping this blender will keep your partner or children from getting up while you blend your pre-morning workout smoothie, you’ll be disappointed.

The Breville Smart Q includes a sleek and modern stainless design, presets that make you hands-free, makes thick and creamy hot soups we’re still dreaming about and contains an 1,800-watt motor. This high-performance blender isn’t cheap, either, but it simply rose above nearly all its contenders.

The luxury pick: Vitamix Venturist V1200 ($629.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Venturist V1200

Choosing your favorite Vitamix model is really a little like naming your preferred child. The three blenders we tested from the long-trusted brand all had standout qualities and delivered impressive results that outweighed all other competitors; we’d be happy to give any one of them permanent resident status on our kitchen counters. But once we added up all the scores and placed ourselves in a “Sophie’s Choice” sort of situation, the Venturist V1200 was the clear winner.

Yes, it had been the priciest blender we tested. But when it came to turning out smoothies that were oh-so-thick, creamy and 100% silky-smooth peanut butter that has permanently scarred us from ever purchasing mass-produced versions again, soup that has been velvety, chunk-free and piping hot and ice that has been perfectly crushed into snow-like flakes? Well, it just can’t be beat.

The model is comparable to those in the brand’s Ascent Series (we tested the also wonderful Ascent 3300), with both featuring a 1,400-watt, 2.2-peak horsepower motor, digital timer, 10-speed manual dial, pulse get a grip on and on/off switch. Both have shut-off times of 6 1/2 minutes to simply help prevent overheating, include 64-ounce jars and come with tampers and hardcover cookbooks. Both are also considered smart blenders: They use Bluetooth technology to sync with the Vitamix Perfect Blend app that includes 17 preset programs (from smoothies and hot soups to dry chopping and baby food), along side recipes and commands that allow you to get a grip on the blender wirelessly. The lines also use “self-detect” technology that senses and automatically adjusts the blend time with regards to the container you’re using. The Venturist, however, also comes with a 8-ounce blending bowl and 20-ounce blending cup, tamper holder and blade scraper (you’ll save your self about $20 over buying those accessories separately).

Don’t need all of the techie features? You can’t go wrong with the Vitamix 5200 Standard. At $449.95, it has all that Vitamix power and a taller, narrower, high-profile container. In fact, that is our one nit with the Venturist: Its low-profile container design is awesome for blending up big portions, but it doesn’t work as well as the 5200’s narrower version (read more on the 5200 and the Ascent A3300 below).

But back once again to our praise for the general winner: We oohed and aahed at the Venturist’s ability to deliver extra-silky soups and smoothies — no fruit seeds or flecks of greens or herbs to get stuck in your teeth, no tiny hunks of ice, no bits of stringy celery. True, you’ll desire to take the time to swap in the 8-ounce cup when blending up a little amount of peanuts in to peanut butter (trust us, you’ll get much better results). And the 20-ounce cup is probably better for making an individual smoothie. And, yeah, you’ll need room in your cupboards to store your entire new accessories. But for the plunge and opt to invest in this expensive, but fabulous blender? We promise your cost-per-use will make it an easy purchase to justify. Money-saving tip: Find a refurbished model on Amazon for $449.95.

Make no mistake: This model that combines crazy horsepower with Bluetooth technology, and also a great range of container sizes, tools and more, costs a lot. Like, a lot. But if you use a blender daily, it’s worth saving your pennies with this Cadillac of kitchen appliances.

The budget pick: Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ ($89.99; amazon.com)

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

We’re just going to say it: The stacked, triple-blade design on the Ninja’s Professional Plus intrigued us — but we also found it a bit terrifying. Is it a cool, smart way to chop, blend and puree? Or is it a torture device? Depends in your motives, we suppose. But once we (gingerly) placed the blade in to its base within the container we quickly softened and found ourselves impressed with this machine.

At slightly below $100, it doesn’t carry the oomph of the high-performance models we tested. And, true, $90 isn’t what we might call “cheap,” but models in the under $40 range routinely have much lower motor power, and, therefore, just don’t perform at the exact same caliber as a machine like this the one that boats 1,100 watts of motor power.

The plastic materials look nice enough, but have none of the heft of their counterparts. The plastic jar/pitcher is fairly large at 72 ounces and it features presets (referred to as Auto-iQ), including smoothie, ice crush and ice cream, which are nice for hands-off blending. It even offers manual settings of low, medium, high and pulse.

All pretty standard stuff. But other little touches — suction cups on the bottom keep consitently the blender firmly grounded, the jar clicks into destination for a ensure it’s on the bottom tightly, the lid snaps down whenever you align its arrows and contains a release mechanism for removal — earned extra points.

That’s not to say it’s perfect: Visions of slicing your hands while cleaning it might haunt you and the jar is fairly tall, meaning you likely won’t have the ability to store it under your cabinets on the counter. But that patented three-blade design, it whipped up a pretty darn good smoothie (albeit with specks of berry and a texture that leaned a bit more toward icy than creamy), a well-blended soup (reheating necessary) and nicely crushed ice that was virtually all snow-like, save your self a few larger shards. The nuts blended into more of a nut meal or flour than butter, but if you’re an informal blender user, this model is definitely worth a spin.

Once you obtain over the scariness of the Ninja’s triple-stacked blade, you’ll be impressed at the smoothness this blender produces. Plus its cool features, including a lock-into-place base and click-and-release lid, caused it to be stand out from other models.

As with most small kitchen appliances, all blenders aren’t created equal. In fact, for an instrument made primarily to blend, puree, stir and mix, consumers face a huge variety when considering their options. From personal-sized models meant to create single servings or small batches to basic cheap to moderately priced versions that will handle more volume to high-performance, commercial-grade machines which could hit you with serious sticker shock but also simply take blending to a whole new level, picking the right machine can be a bit of a, well, whirl.

So, which model is best? If you drink smoothies daily, are in to juicing, prefer to whip up your own personal nut butters and flours, regularly eat soups, love a super-emulsified salad dressing or just spend a lot of time cooking at home generally, a high-performance blender may be valued at the higher price.

The biggest thing that sets these models in addition to the rest of the crowd is their motor size. High-performance models clock in at a strong 1,400-plus watts, while budget blenders are typically in the 500-watt range. Higher-powered motors mean you get the best vortex required for creamier blends, especially when blending fibrous vegetables & fruits, herbs, nuts and thick smoothies and drinks. An excellent rule of thumb: Go with the best number of watts your allowance allows.

As for the blade, try to find one made of stainless for sharpness and durability. Vitamix, for example, uses aircraft-grade stainless steel blades to keep blending results consistent and dullness at bay.

Next up: the container jars. Plastic is standard for many blenders, and the most costly models are manufactured using BPA-free Tritan plastic, a super-durable, shatter-proof and lightweight material that comes with an extended lifespan. Glass, of course, is less likely to want to stain or absorb food odors, but can break and doesn’t play well with high-speed blades and wattage. Many of these containers have a capacity of 64 ounces or maybe more, meaning you are able to blend up several servings at a time (great for entertaining), and some include smaller-sized accessories, such as a smoothie-to-go cup that often may be used as an attachment.

If you’re the type of home cook who loves to set it and forget it, a blender with pre-programmed settings may be right for you. Many blenders feature one-touch buttons for smoothies, soups, crushing ice, clean cycles, dips and spreads and more. Variable speeds — allowing you to by hand set your blend from low to high — are standard, as is really a pulse button that enables you to start and prevent as needed. Some higher-end versions also come with timers, helping to simply take some of the guesswork out.

Soup lovers, specifically, will be attracted to the high-end versions because of their game-changing “hot soup” ability: Simply add your ingredients, set the timer or find the preset soup button, and after about six minutes of blending, your soup is cooked, steaming hot and prepared to eat right out of the pitcher. But remember: Just as it has a preset doesn’t mean one press of a button can lead to a perfect blend.

Attachments may also be fairly common. If you don’t intend to use your blender frequently, you probably don’t need the add-ons. But if you like to take your morning smoothie with you on the go and also have the space for storage, smaller cups or attachments are convenient.

Our favorite accessory, however, is the tamper, a plastic tool built to insert through the blender’s lid to simply help break up air bubbles or other jams while the machine is still running, and sized so that they won’t hit the blades, which may lead to damage. If you don’t have a vortex while blending your thick smoothie, as an alternative of stopping the machine, removing the lid, using a spoon or adding more liquid to get things moving again, simply tamp the ingredients down into the blades and you’ll be right back running a business.

Finally, an email on cleaning. After years of using blenders that require to be studied apart and hand washed or put in the dishwasher where they take up so much room, we have finally discovered that cleaning a blender could not be easier. Just fill the container halfway with tepid to warm water, add a couple drops of dish soap and give it a blend. Rinse it out — if you were blending something with oil, you’ll still need to wipe it out a bit — and you’re set.

We ran each blender through the same four tests to see how well they performed when making a green smoothie, making vegetable soup, turning peanuts in to peanut butter and crushing ice. If included, we used the applicable preset program on the model (for example, smoothie, soup or ice). We used the exact same ingredients for each blender tested. The models we tested covered a large budget range: from $39.99 to a truly splurge-worthy $629.99.

We also evaluated:

Functionality: We compared how well each blender tackled the four food tests (Were the smoothies creamy? How smooth was the soup? Was it in a position to handle grinding nuts in to butter? Was the ice a snow-like consistency or chunky?). We also considered noise levels (spoiler: they’re all loud) and how easy they were to completely clean.

Build: We ranked the blenders on the ease of use, including whether controls were plainly labeled, the amount of settings included, how easily the blender match the base and how secure the lid was, over all quality of materials and counter appeal, including size and over all aesthetics.

Durability: Considerations included each blender’s power to withstand everyday use, including susceptibility for the jar to stain or crack and nicks on the blades, its ability to hold up to frequent washing cycles and motor power, especially when run for longer periods of time.

Warranty: We took into account the length of time warranty plans were for every single model, with increased points scored for longer, extended plans.

Based on the above testing criteria, we designated points for each blender in each subcategory, with the total score determined by the sum of its subcategory marks. The point system breakdown included:

Functionality had a maximum of 55 points: How well it blended smoothies (10 points), how well it mixed peanuts in to peanut butter (10 points), how well it crushed ice (10 points), how well it made soups (10 points), other special standout features (5 points), how easy it was to completely clean (5 points) and how loud it had been while in use (5 points).

Build had a maximum of 35 points: How easy it had been to use, including clearly labeled functions/settings (10 points), number of functions/settings (5 points), how easily the blender fit into the bottom and tightness of lid (5 points), overall quality, including materials (10 points), overall look/aesthetics (5 points).

Durability had a maximum of 5 points: How well it undergone everyday use, including any staining, harm to blades, withstanding washing, whether any burning odor originated in the motor (5 points).

Warranty had a maximum of 5 points: 10 years or more (5 points), five to nine years (3 points), 3 to 5 years (1) and significantly less than two years (0 points).

Vitamix Ascent A3300, Vitamix 5200 Standard, Oster Versa Pro Series

Vitamix Ascent A3300 ($549.95; vitamix.com)

This smart blender workhorse was one of our faves. With a 1,400-watt motor, it includes a simple interface with an electronic timer display, 10 variable settings, plus an on/off and pulse button. But tech geeks will love the very fact it can be controlled by app via Bluetooth, allowing you to select from 17 presets. A large, low-profile 64-ounce container lets you blend up big batches of creamy smoothies, hot soups, tasty nut butters and much more, and “Self-Detect” technology means your blender knows which container you’re using, in case you decide to customize your blender with different-sized versions. It comes in brushed stainless metal, black and gray, and even though it’s an investment, it comes with a free 10-year warranty. It passed all our tests with flying colors and only lost out to the Venturist as it comes with fewer accessories.

Vitamix 5200 Standard ($449.95; amazon.com)

Simply put, it is a great blender. The taller, narrower 64-ounce container was our favorite style, leaving plenty of space for ingredients, but also mixing up things such as peanuts easier because of its shape. The intuitive controls incorporate a 10-speed dial, on/off switch and high-speed variable get a grip on, and it performed wonderfully on all our tests — especially in turning peanuts into peanut butter. The laser-cut, stainless hammermill and blades, color options of black, red or white and generous seven-year warranty just enhance its appeal. When it came to performance, however, it had been close, although not quite just like its Venturist and Ascent siblings. Those two models made thicker, creamier smoothies and more velvety soup that has been also hotter in temperature.

Oster Versa Pro Series ($161.79; amazon.com)

Packing a lot of motor power at 1,400 watts, this model bridges the gap between value and commercial-grade blenders. Plusses were its 64-ounce BPA-free Tritan jar, pre-programmed settings (smoothies, soups, dips and spreads), manual variable dial, power to make hot soup, inclusion of a tamper and recipe books and its seven-year warranty. It could have performed better on the smoothie setting. It took us multiple cycles to get our ingredients all blended, and we needed seriously to use the tamper a lot to keep consitently the vortex swirling, but we did get a pretty creamy drink in the long run.

Oster Texture Select Pro, Hamilton Beach Professional, Hamilton Beach Smoothie Smart

Oster Texture Select Pro ($97.13; amazon.com)

We like that this under-$100 model boasts a durable 64-ounce Tritan jar, stainless blades, a 1,200-watt motor, presets of smoothie, shake, or food chop and manual settings of low, medium high and pulse. It also has buttons that permit you to choose a thin, medium or thick consistency — but we can’t say we noticed much of an improvement while testing them. Compared to other models, that one was pretty average. We needed to utilize the included tamper on the smoothies, of decently smooth, but left a few small chunks of ice remaining. The peanuts were more mealy than buttery. The soup was creamy, but required reheating. The ice was mostly snow-like, however, many shards remained. Overall, it had been maybe not bad, not wonderful, but perfectly fine.

Hamilton Beach Professional ($179.99; amazon.com)

We can’t say we were especially wowed by this model, but it’s 1,800 watt motor did deliver an exceptionally thick and creamy smoothie if we used the included tamper quite a bit — and quite vigorously — to get that perfect vortex created. It didn’t quite get peanuts to turn in to peanut butter, perhaps partly because of its large, 64-ounce BPA-free jar, nonetheless it did deliver a velvety hot soup and crushed ice in to snow. The controls are extremely basic: merely a pulse, start/stop and 10-speed dial, and the build is OKAY, but doesn’t scream “durability.”

Hamilton Beach Smoothie Smart ($39.99; at hamiltonbeach.com)

If, for you personally, a blender is purely a vessel for making smoothies, this cheap model will probably be worth a look. Small in proportions, with a hefty 40-ounce glass jar, it will nestle nicely under cabinets in your counter. The blender includes five presets: smoothie, pulse/ice crush, puree/icy drink, mix/milkshake and stop. But no variable speed dial is included. As for results, it made a quality smoothie, although we’d to run it through the preset cycle twice to have everything blended. (Well, almost anything; we did find one large spinach leaf stuck to the side of the jar that didn’t get mixed in.) It was creamy and thick, with just a few flecks of berry throughout. The machine also made a superb soup and crushed ice more in to snow pebbles rather than flakes, and it didn’t like the peanut test at all. Some the nuts were chopped, a few were turned into a sand-like texture, and several stayed whole.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

