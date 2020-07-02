If your beard has grown to Santa Claus-, Gandalf- and even Dumbledore-esque lengths lately, it’s excessive time for a trim. And for that, you’ll want a high quality beard trimmer.

But discovering the right beard trimmer generally is a Goldilocks-like journey, as all of them provide totally different features and talents. It actually will depend on what you need to get out of it. Do you want a each day trimmer to maintain your beard at a constant size? Do you want to vary it up and need a versatile trimmer that may do all of it? Or would you like one which, above all, offers you sharp, clear strains each time?

No matter what you want out of your trimmer, we’re right here to assist. We determined to go hands-on with some of the trade’s top-rated and best-reviewed clippers and see for ourselves which of them actually stand out. We examined every part from sturdiness to battery life to, most significantly, how effectively it trimmed. After dozens of trims, cautious consideration and many of testing and retesting, we discovered three beard trimmers that — ahem — made the reduce:

Our picks for the best beard trimmers of 2020



The Remington Smart Beard Trimmer was the clear winner in our testing pool. At $66.35, it delivers a constant, fast trim, can take a beating, and is full of tons of helpful know-how that prioritizes comfort, making each trim as straightforward as doable.

Nipping on the heels of our high decide was the Braun Beard trimmer BT7240, a trimmer that gives a strong, fast clip with out all of the bells and whistles of the Remington. Priced at $69.94, it has loads of versatility with 39 totally different lengths, a number of attachments and a long-lasting battery that establishes it as one of the best general trimmers we examined.

The Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Grooming Kit additionally stood out as a result of its exact, environment friendly trim that may deal with any job from shearing down a Jeremiah Johnson–caliber beard to detailing exact strains in your neck and cheeks. At $59.99, it’s the trimmer for individuals who care about efficiency above all else.

Best general beard trimmer: Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ($66.35; amazon.com)

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer



Remington’s sensible trimmer scored exceptionally effectively in all of our checks, particularly in essential areas that have an effect on your each day prune. What units this trimmer aside from the remaining we examined is all of its “smart” skills. But this isn’t simply the dream trimmer for tech nerds — there’s additionally actual substance behind the flash.

The Remington trimmer offered a fast and simple clip, taking about seven passes to trim beard hair right down to the information’s size. And since we’re speaking about size, the customizability on this trimmer is one of the explanations it rose to the highest. It has 175 lengths to select from, due to a motorized comb that’s managed by a digital contact display screen on the trimmer’s face. With a easy faucet, you’ll be able to transfer the information up or down by increments of 0.1 millimeters.

Though the distinction between a 4.1 millimeter and a 4.2 millimeter trim doesn’t actually matter in the long term, the Remington ranges from 0.Four millimeters to 18 millimeters, offering a broad swath of choices. This, paired with the unbelievable specificity of the tiny changes, makes it adaptable and simple to tailor precisely to your needs. Though with all these lengths, the trimmer didn’t include any attachments resembling a detailer, which may assist clear up any strains.

The Remington additionally has a profile characteristic that shops your final 4 size settings. You can faucet the profile button, choose between the presets, and the information will mechanically go to that size setting. We thought this perform was fairly helpful for situations the place you need totally different lengths of hair. Normally you’d have to modify information combs if you need your chin hair longer than the hair in your cheeks, however with the Remington it solely takes one faucet to leap over to a different size.

Our profitable trimmer additionally has a wake-up perform that, once you decide it up, mechanically turns it on and units it to the final size setting used. Plus, it might sense the thickness of your beard and adapt the blade velocity to compensate.

All these futuristic options are good, however even with out them this trimmer carried out higher than most different trimmers in loads of our different checks. Most notably, the Remington ranked as our most sturdy trimmer, a bit shocking contemplating all its sensible features and heavy weight. But the Remington got here out unscathed from our drop take a look at, the place we dropped every trimmer from a shaving place thrice.

Cleanup was so simple as popping the blade off and rinsing every part within the sink. The total trimmer is washable, which got here as one other shock as a result of its digitization.

The solely place the Remington stumbled was in battery and aesthetics. It isn’t the sexiest-looking trimmer, however its shiny lights and touchscreen make up for that. In phrases of battery, it lasted a couple of hour and 20 minutes, which was under the one-hour-and-58-minute common runtime for the sphere. The cost time was additionally second slowest, at one hour and 50 minutes, which may be considerably anticipated from a trimmer with this many sensible options.

There are tons of fancy features on this trimmer, however above all of the Remington trimmer makes the complete shaving expertise easy and handy. You gained’t must fumble round with dozens of attachments, run over your beard for what looks like hours to trim it down, or spend longer cleansing up than you probably did shaving. It’s all made straightforward with the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer.

Runner-up: Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240 ($69.94; amazon.com)

Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240



The Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240 is a wonderful trimmer throughout: It gave us an correct and constant trim, though it didn’t reduce as a lot hair as shortly because the Remington or the Wahl Lithium Ion+. The strains it gave us weren’t the sharpest, nevertheless it comes with a detailer attachment that helps trim up any troublesome spots. Overall, the Braun offered an above-average trim, whereas different options like its versatility and battery pushed it past the remaining of the pack.

The Braun had the second-highest quantity of lengths behind the Remington, with 39 totally different choices starting from 1 millimeter to 20 millimeters. This is a wider vary than our winner’s, however the Braun solely notches up each 0.5 millimeters (in distinction to the Remington’s 0.1 millimeters). This vary comes from two attachments that may be managed by a dial on the trimmer’s face. The guides themselves are comfy and permit the blades to carve by means of beards shortly, whereas defending towards any slip-ups or uneven spots.

The cleanup was quick and simple with the Braun, since each the blades and the physique may be rinsed underneath water as soon as they’re disconnected. The trimmer was straightforward to carry, profitable factors for its ergonomic form and small grip, and in case you do unintentionally drop it, the BT7240 can take the hit. During our drop checks, the blades popped off from the physique, however there was zero injury to any half of the trimmer.

One factor that actually caught out with the Braun trimmer was its battery life and Quick Charge characteristic. Our machine lasted two hours 16 minutes operating on full blast with a completely charged battery. Once lifeless, we charged it for simply 5 minutes to examine how lengthy it might final in case you wanted to form your beard up underneath a time crunch, and it buzzed for 23 minutes off that quick cost.

If you’re on the lookout for a constant, dependable trimmer, the Braun BT7240 is a superb decide. While it didn’t reduce hairs as quick because the Remington and doesn’t have teeny tiny size increments, it went punch for punch with the Remington throughout our testing. It comes with a mini foil and detailer attachment, so for somebody who doesn’t want all the flamboyant options of our primary decide and is keen to surrender some shave high quality for equipment and a greater battery life, this trimmer from Braun is the one for you.

Performance decide: Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Grooming Kit ($59.99; target.com)

Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Grooming Kit



For those that want the cleanest of strains and can sacrifice versatility and additional options for the best pure shave, the Wahl Lithium Ion+ is unquestionably the trimmer to go for. It scored the best in general trimming efficiency, with the second highest marks for trimming capability. The Andis Slimline Pro Lithium Ion T-blade Trimmer scored the best for trimming capability, however we in the end determined to spotlight the Wahl as a result of the Andis broke after our drop take a look at and wouldn’t cost. We tried a number of instances to recharge and run it nevertheless it by no means turned on. The Slimline Pro was one of two main casualties in our drops, the opposite being a chipped blade from one other Andis trimmer.

The Wahl Lithium Ion+ gives a robust, clean trim that cuts exactly by means of beard hair. While the guides are a bit flimsy, particularly the bigger ones, the Wahl gave us one of the best all-around trims with an impressive capability to form strains. With the usual blade, the strains we reduce alongside our neckline have been phenomenally clear and sharp. There have been no stray hairs, and the road was utterly uniform. The commonplace blade is a bit broad, so we needed to be a bit cautious that we didn’t get overzealous and carve out a crooked line, however the trimmer comes with a small detailing attachment that helped out with extra exact cuts.

While we might advocate the Wahl given its trimming skills alone, it additionally scored rather well general, coming in third place in complete factors. Its battery life is stellar: The lithium ion battery lasted almost two hours greater than the subsequent best trimmer (once more, the Andis Slimline Pro) with a whopping 4 hours and 48 minutes of runtime. While it got here briefly of the marketed six hours, it’s nonetheless greater than sufficient juice to final months in between expenses. And if the trimmer unexpectedly dies proper earlier than you run out the door, it has a killer Quick Charge perform. Once it lastly died, we recharged it for one single minute and acquired an additional 9 minutes of trimming in return.

In different areas of testing, the Wahl fell quick of some of the opposite trimmers. The physique can’t be rinsed, so you need to clear the within with a brush, and it must be oiled regularly, although the instructions counsel as soon as monthly ought to suffice. It’s fairly sturdy; the one factor that broke throughout our drops was the information comb. It comes with 15 attachments, together with 12 information combs, so that you’ll positively have a bag overflowing with equipment. The Wahl’s combs vary between 1.5 and 25 millimeters in size, however the gaps are a lot greater than the Braun or the Remington. Instead of increments of 0.1 millimeters, it jumps anyplace from 1.5 to three millimeters between lengths, so that you may get caught between 13 millimeters and 16 millimeters once you really need one thing in between.

The Wahl Lithium Ion+ has a pair of shortfalls, however in case you’re keen to sacrifice a bit comfort, it’s a strong all-around decide with nice battery life and is the best possibility for somebody whose high precedence is a exact, high-level trim that retains your beard wanting sharp.

When on the lookout for the best beard trimmer, we wished to check the units’ each single characteristic, so we trimmed, timed, weighed and drop-tested them for over per week, taking meticulous notes the complete time. We broke the testing into 4 classes — efficiency, sturdiness, versatility and design — we may have a look at the totally different execs and cons of every trimmer and price them towards one another instantly. Within every class, we had a number of checks to check out every of the trimmer’s features. Here’s a full breakdown of our testing course of.

Performance

Trimming capability: We trimmed our beard with every trimmer, seeing how a lot hair it reduce in a single go, and what number of passes it took to get right down to the information size. We additionally judged how constant the trim was, on the lookout for any lengthy stray hairs or quick spots.

Precision: We reduce strains into our beards on the neck and cheek, each with the usual blade and with the detailer blade if the trimmer got here with one. We checked out how clear and straight the road was and the way straightforward it was to get that line.

Hair catches: While testing and shaving, we took be aware if the trimmer caught or tugged on any hairs.

Shaving capability: When cleansing up the cheeks and neckline, we tried to shave down to reveal pores and skin with the usual blade, or with the foil shaver attachment if it got here with one. We checked out how lengthy it took to shave down and the way quick any stubble was.

Battery life: With an iPhone timer, we tracked how lengthy it took every trimmer to die after a full cost, in addition to how lengthy it took to completely recharge. If the trimmer had a fast cost perform, we examined these claims as effectively.

Irritability: When trimming and shaving, we famous if the blades began to get sizzling or felt particularly tough on our pores and skin. We additionally took be aware if the trimmer acquired sizzling in the course of the battery take a look at.

Durability

Cleaning: We cleaned every trimmer by following its instructions, judging how straightforward it was to wash by the point it took and the hassle required. If we may merely rinse it underneath the sink, we deemed it straightforward to wash, whereas if we needed to oil the blades or if brushing the trimmer was tough or awkward, we docked factors.

Oil: We learn the directions to see if the trimmer required oil and if that’s the case, how typically it was really useful to use the oil.

Waterproof: We learn the instructions to see if the trimmer was waterproof or washable. If it was, we examined it by placing it underneath operating water from our sink.

Drop take a look at: We dropped every trimmer thrice from a shaving place into our sink. We took be aware of any damaged items (together with guides) or if the blades popped off, and checked to see if the trimmers continued to work afterward.

Warranty: We regarded on the size of the guarantee for every machine.

Versatility

Adjustability: We counted what number of trimming lengths every machine had and included any extra attachments.

Attachments: We checked out any included attachments and judged how helpful and efficient they have been.

Portability: We weighed every trimmer on a meals scale and in addition thought-about if the trimmer got here with a carrying case, which we threw in a backpack to see how a lot room it took up.

Design

Aesthetic: We judged every machine on its general aesthetic attraction.

Comfort: We held every trimmer and famous how comfy it felt to make use of every, considering form and grip.

We attributed a most quantity of factors every trimmer may get for each take a look at above, together with the next quantity of doable factors for the checks and classes we deemed extra essential to the consumer expertise.

Performance had a most of 40 factors: Trimming capability (10), precision (5), hair catching (5), clear shave (5), battery life (10) and irritability (5).

Durability had a most of 30 factors: Cleaning (5), oil (5), waterproof (5), drop take a look at (10) and guarantee (5).

Versatility had a most of 20 factors: Adjustability (10), attachments (5) and portability (5).

Design had a most of 10 factors: Aesthetic (5) and luxury (5).

We additionally took the worth of every trimmer into consideration after wanting on the general scores.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000, Philips Norelco Model 7000 Beard & Hair Men’s Electric Trimmer with Vacuum, Andis Slimline Pro Lithium Ion T-blade Trimmer

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 ($19.99; target.com)

This trimmer from Philips was the most affordable we examined and had some good qualities, however in the end it wasn’t as much as par when it got here to trimming. The trim was fast however not very constant. It had a information that didn’t utterly defend your hair from the blade, so you’ll be able to’t buzz round willy-nilly if you wish to keep away from spots that end up shorter than others. It’s tremendous compact, handles simply and didn’t take any injury in the course of the drops.

Philips Norelco Model 7000 Beard & Hair Men’s Electric Trimmer with Vacuum ($59.99; bestbuy.com or target.com)

Our largest difficulty with this Philips trimmer was the information. It was so cumbersome that it took for much longer than different units to trim our hair right down to the specified size. Its vacuum additionally failed to fulfill our expectations. It claims to seize as much as 95% of reduce hair, however we discovered it to catch extra like 60%. And as soon as the hair is sucked up, the physique can’t be rinsed, so we needed to bang out the trimmings into the trash and brush out any that didn’t fall out.

Andis Slimline Pro Lithium Ion T-blade Trimmer ($78.99, initially $86; amazon.com or $64.50; barber-and-beauty.andis.com)

This trimmer from Andis gave us a remarkably constant, clean and exact clip. It really would have been our efficiency decide if it didn’t shut down after the drop take a look at. The blades are a bit tough on the pores and skin, and cleansing it’s a ache because the blades can’t be simply eliminated and the trimmer can’t be rinsed in water. It requires rather a lot of upkeep and care because it needs to be oiled earlier than, throughout and after every use — but when, in the end, you need absolutely the best trim and don’t care about the rest (like sturdiness), this trimmer needs to be within the dialog with the Wahl Lithium Ion+.

Andis Professional Cord / Cordless T-Outliner Li Trimmer, Braun All-in-One Trimmer MGK5245, Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit

Andis Professional Cord / Cordless T-Outliner Li Trimmer ($159.49, initially $215.56; amazon.com)

Similar to its smaller brother within the Slimline Pro, this Andis clipper was unbelievable at trimming hair, however fell flat in different areas. It’s heavier and bulkier than the Slimline, and sadly bits of the blade chipped off in our drop checks. If you’re on the lookout for a high-caliber trim, go along with both the Wahl or the Slimline.

Braun All-in-One Trimmer MGK5245 ($44.94; amazon.com)

The Braun All-in-One did pretty effectively — it simply reduce a tad slower than its beard-oriented counterpart. It’s sturdy, it has a terrific battery and it might principally do every part the Braun BT7240 does, with rather less precision and flexibility. Though on the low value level, it’s positively price consideration.

Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit ($52.99; amazon.com)

The Hatteker offered an honest trim. It has a cumbersome information that we didn’t love however nonetheless trimmed right down to the specified size shortly. It’s utterly waterproof, which is an enormous plus, and it comes with tons of blades, attachments and combs. Our largest points with the Hatteker have been its battery life (it turned within the worst efficiency with a run time of simply over one hour) and its sturdiness. In the drop take a look at, the important thing attachment that adjusts to 10 totally different lengths exploded on the primary drop.

Note: The costs above mirror the retailer’s listed value on the time of publication.

