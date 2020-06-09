The best b&bs in Brighton

This tall, slate-grey Georgian townhouse was built around the same time because the Royal Pavilion. While it isn’t quite as bonkers because the exotic seaside pleasure palace, built for the George, Prince of Wales (later George IV) in the late 18th century, the plush interior mirrors the opulence favoured by the party prince with quite a lot of gilt, mahogany and chinoiserie. All five rooms, named following the Prince Regent’s inner circle, come built with David Bramwell’s entertaining Cheeky Guide to Brighton, that is highly recommended reading, especially when associated with one (or three) of Diego’s freshly baked madeleines. Breakfast is just a pleasingly elegant affair, served in the time dining room.



Read expert review

