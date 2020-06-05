The Best b&bs in Amsterdam

If you’re right into a buzzing nightlife, a way of what makes Amsterdam tick, and a room in the very coronary heart of the town, then that is the place for you. Misc brings a contact of zaniness and Dutch aptitude to a small, 17th-century canal home on the politer edges of the Red Light District and comes with a homely contact. Six individually adorned rooms vary from cool modern décor by Dutch designer Thijs Bakker, by means of to gloriously campy neo-Baroque, full with chandelier and canopied mattress – with a contact of Africa and Asian temple-kitsch alongside the way in which. Breakfast, although easy, is great, with regionally sourced farm breads and cheeses, the homeowners’ home made jams, good espresso and recent fruit.



