The best — and worst — VP picks (opinion)

This year’s Democratic vice presidential nominee will definitely attract much scrutiny, given both Biden’s age and the state of the pandemic we continue steadily to face.

History can reveal the strengths and the weaknesses of vice presidential picks — and help us decide how Biden’s selection ranks in comparison. Indeed, vice presidential selections have varied dramatically across American history, with the successful verging on greatness and the not-so-successful bordering on villainy.

The best vice presidential choices have already been drawn from the ranks of strong leaders with a reputation winning elections. They have overcome the inherent limitations of work and creatively redefined their positions in some manner. They also have often gone on to future electoral success.

By comparison, the worst vice presidential picks have unmasked unforgivable foibles and committed truly heinous follies. Whether through treasonous action, racist conduct or corrupt behavior, bad picks have exhibited selfishness, complacency and an unseemly need to enrich themselves — financially or otherwise. They typically usually do not again hold elected office.

