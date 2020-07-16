The Benjamin Netanyahu Twitter hack that never was

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



A tweet purporting to be from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was apparently fake





As many superstars and politicians had their Twitter accounts hacked on Wednesday within an apparent Bitcoin scam, your website was flooded with screenshots of their bogus messages requesting cryptocurrency donations.

Among them were billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, along with former US President Barack Obama and rapper Kanye West.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also featured among the compromised accounts in some US media reports.

But there is absolutely no evidence that a screenshot, allegedly obtained from Mr Netanyahu’s Twitter account, is any such thing other than a fake.

Despite this, the rumour has persisted and spread, with Chinese media directly quoting reports on US outlets, including CNN, which included the Israeli leader’s account the large choice of those hacked.

The Times of Israel also picked up agency reports that included Mr Netanyahu one of many those compromised.

The tweet translates from Hebrew: “I give back to my community because of Covid-19! All the Bitcoin that will be sent to my address below, will be sent back doubled. If you send $1,000 I will give back $2,000! I am doing this only in the next 30 minutes! Enjoy.”

The Israeli embassy in London told the BBC: “The tweet in question was not tweeted from the official account of the prime minister. We believe it must be fake.”

The BBC has found no evidence the tweet ever appeared on Netanyahu’s timeline, and the message it self seems to have been shared only as a screenshot, without any link to his Twitter account or the tweet under consideration.

In addition, the message seems to be the sole non-English tweet to be posted on the web at the time and Netanyahu himself would be the only non-US account targeted by scammers.

This isn’t the first time a fake tweet from a prominent politician has prompted confusion online in a rapidly developing situation.

Major US Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter hack: What went wrong and why it matters

In the aftermath of the London Bridge attack in November a year ago, a fake tweet allegedly authored by the then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested that he sympathised with the attacker who was shot dead by law enforcement.

Like the supposed Netanyahu tweet, the fake Corbyn post was circulated only as a screenshot, without any link to the tweet under consideration.

How are you able to separate real from fake?

By Marianna Spring, Specialist disinformation and social media reporter

It comes as little surprise that through the chaos of the Twitter hack, fake screenshots of public figures being targeted by the same Bitcoin scam stumbled on light.

It’s worryingly an easy task to generate fake screenshots of tweets on the web and attribute them to public figures – even the prime minister of Israel. It’s something we’ve seen happen during elections and breaking news events.

So how will you separate the actual from the fake?

Always beware screenshots. Ensure that the account in the picture matches the Twitter handle, image and name of the state account.

Check the account in question to see perhaps the tweet exists – and whether there is any other unusual activity happening on its feed.

A lot of the Bitcoin scam tweets were taken down pretty quickly, though, so that doesn’t always help.

Comparing the screenshot with one other real tweets from big public figures was the simplest way of distinguishing fakes. The same identical message was tweeted in English over and over – so messages in another language, or with any changes to the phrasing could be suspicious.

And if you can’t verify it’s true – do not share!