The beauty treatments you can and still CANNOT get as nail bars and beauty salons reopen

Beauty salons are to reopen in England next week – but face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facials aren’t allowed.

Nail bars, tattoo and massage studios, body and skin piercing services, physical therapy organizations and spas will also be in a position to reopen from Monday under new Government plans.

Updated Covid-19 secure guidance sets out the measures that those providing close contact services should follow to protect staff and clients.

Only services that not involve work in the highest risk zone – directly while watching face – should be distributed around clients, the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

This means treatments such as face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facial treatments shouldn’t be provided until Government advice changes – due to the much greater danger of transmission.

Also on the barred list are dermarolling, dermaplaning, microblading and electrolysis on the face because of the close contact needed.

But basic treatments including manicures, pedicures, leg waxing and bikini waxing are set to go back.

Where two-metre social distancing can’t be maintained, as an example when providing a treatment, anyone providing the service should wear further protection as well as any they may frequently wear.

This ought to be a clear visor that covers the face, or the use of a screen or other barrier that protects the practitioner and the client from respiratory droplets due to sneezing, coughing or speaking.

The Government did with a variety of stakeholders in the beauty industry to build up the measures close-contact services will need to consider to become Covid-19 secure.

These include screens, appointment-only booking systems, minimising time used on the premises, increased hand washing and surface cleaning, using disposable equipment where possible, and avoiding skin-to-skin contact.

Staff are advised to avoid skin to skin contact and wear gloves where possible, with nail bars and tanning salons in a position to make an exception

Other measures include maintaining sufficient spacing between customer chairs, banning food or drink apart from water, and making sure a small and fixed number of workers work together, when they have to be near do their jobs.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: ‘We have been clear throughout this crisis that people want as many organizations as possible to reopen, but we should be confident it is safe for them to achieve this.

‘From July 13, thousands more businesses that offer close-contact services like nail and beauty salons can welcome clients back in an easy method that is safe for both workers and the public.

‘Enabling these often small, independent organizations to reopen is just one more step in our plan to kickstart the economy to support jobs and incomes across the country.’

Oliver Dowden made the announcements yesterday at a Downing Street press briefing

Millie Kendall, from the British Beauty Council, said: ‘It’s an optimistic step, but we are still only area of the way there.

‘We will keep working closely with governing bodies and supporting everyone in beauty until we are able to achieve the fully-reinvigorated beauty industry we all want.’

The guidance also applies to organizations that operate in different locations, such as massage therapists working in people’s homes, and those learning in vocational training surroundings.

Businesses will need to keep records of staff and customers and share these with NHS Test and Trace where requested, to greatly help identify individuals who may have been subjected to the virus.

Businesses will simply be able to open from these dates after they have completed a risk assessment and are confident they are managing the risks.

The Government said businesses will need to have taken the required process to become Covid-19 secure in line with the current Health and Safety legislation.