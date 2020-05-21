The Beauty and the Sorrow That I Witnessed in Xinjiang: Interview

Abu is a younger man from Taiwan. In 2019, he rode on his bicycle to Xinjiang, traveled round the province for nearly two months, and shared on social media what he noticed and heard. In a video taken in Kashgar’s Old Town in southern Xinjiang, he shared particulars of his conversations with locals about what actually occurs in Xinjiang’s re-education camps, and this sparked additional discussions on-line. Below is RFA reporter Jane Tang’s interview with Abu:

RFA: The movies you took in Xinjiang have generated quite a lot of response on-line. Now that you’re again in Taiwan, are you able to inform us prompted you to go to Xinjiang?

Abu: I had simply left my job in China, and had thought of driving my bicycle from the coastal province of Guangdong all the option to Europe. I significantly wished to go to Xinjiang. In China, public opinion about China’s Xinjiang coverage is polarized. I hoped that I might study extra about the subject with my very own eyes and ears, moderately than from rumour or the information.

According to my unique itinerary, after leaving Xinjiang, I would have continued my journey till I reached Europe. However, a number of issues occurred, so I known as the journey off early and returned to Taiwan.

RFA: Many journalists have been put below surveillance whereas in Xinjiang. What was your expertise there?

Abu: In Xinjiang, there are safety verify factors in each small city. My title was taken, and I was searched, so it was not troublesome [for police] to trace me down. I was searched about ten instances. I entered Xinjiang in late June of 2019, and left in the center of August, so stayed there for about one and a half months.

Each police search took greater than hour. I needed to put each considered one of my private belongings on the floor for them to verify. I felt like a road vendor. The police would verify the photos I took, too.

I had some unusual encounters with the police. Sometimes, in the center of the evening, the police would come and announce that I couldn’t keep in the resort and demanded that I take a look at of the resort instantly. At different instances, when I camped out, the police would name to find me and pressure me to depart.

RFA: The location the place you shot your video “The Beauty and Sorrow of Xinjiang” is filled with tales, and you walked previous many piles of rubble and quite a few deserted homes. What had been these?

Abu: Those are the Gaotai Dwellings, conventional Uyghur residential properties in Kashgar in south Xinjiang. I did some analysis previous to the journey, and I wished to take a look at the wealthy tradition there. It was not till I had virtually reached Xinjiang that I heard that the residents of the Dwellings had been relocated and the Dwellings demolished. The residents had been made to relocate after the Chinese authorities rolled out the Poverty Alleviation Policy.

The Chinese authorities constructed a brand new “Ancient Town” close by, however that’s nothing in comparison with the Old Town. All the cultural and the ethnic historic sentiments have diminished with the demolition. Yes, everyone seems to be entitled to a contemporary civilization, however I don’t agree with this type of complete demolition and relocation.

RFA: So you realized that the Gaotai Dwellings had been deserted, however how did you handle to get in to the Old Town?

Abu: I nonetheless wished to see the Old Town with my very own eyes, so I scouted the space for a number of days, hoping to discover a manhole of some kind to sneak in, and I did. I discovered a secret entryway, and as soon as I bought in I made a number of turns, climbed by a plank, and landed in the streets in the outdated city. I shared that data on Taiwan’s Backpackers Forum.

I selected to shoot the video and speak about the re-education camps in that location due to my expertise in Urumqi, the place I was stalked. I wished to have the video taken in a spot the place there have been no surveillance cameras.

RFA: You talked with many locals about the adjustments which have occurred in Xinjiang over the previous few years. What tales did they share with you?

Abu: I met a herdsman whose livestock was taken away by the Chinese authorities in the title of Poverty Alleviation. The herdsman and his household had been then compelled to relocate from their grazing space to government-arranged housing. The Chinese authorities additionally organized jobs for them, in order that they do earn a wage. As a consequence, their revenue degree met the poverty alleviation commonplace, and they turned simply one other quantity in the information. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities positioned their youngsters in a centralized training setting, claiming this was meant to supply childcare for the working dad and mom.

Additionally, the ethnic minorities in the space—not simply the Uyghurs, however everybody whose faith is Islam—are by no means allowed to depart Xinjiang. If anybody applies for a passport, the Chinese authorities won’t subject it. There are checkpoints all over the place at the stops leaving Xinjiang. And if an ID identifies the holder as an ethnic minority individual, that individual will not be allowed to depart their city, to say nothing of leaving the nation. It is sort of as if these folks in the area are in a lockdown.

RFA: In the movies of Xijiang shot by China’s official media shops, Xinjiang residents reward China and thank the CCP. However, the exterior world has additionally seen many experiences and categorized paperwork about the re-education camps in Xinjiang. What was the Xinjiang that you simply noticed like?

Abu: I would categorize the Xinjiang folks in two teams. One group consists of those that could profit from this coverage. In a few of the vacationer spots, for instance, the Xinjiang folks there would shout “Thank you, Party! Thank you, our Country!” as quickly as they noticed me. Maybe they actually felt grateful for the Chinese authorities, or perhaps they did this to guard themselves. Nevertheless, different civilians that I got here in contact with slowly revealed some extra particulars. They felt too helpless, unhappy, or scared to say a lot about the re-education camps or the tight controls imposed on the ethnic minorities.

One Xinjiang man informed me that his brother was taken away and was by no means once more seen once more after the police discovered a duplicate of Koran in the home. In many conditions, Xinjiang individuals are monitored, warned, taken away, and even jailed. And these prisoners turned silent once they bought out. They would say “the Party is really good to me,” however you might see that the means he spoke and his facial expressions had been fully contradictory.

RFA: What was the environment like in Xinjiang?

Abu: I felt very oppressed. I might stroll in the primary roads, but when I become any alleyway, there could be a verify cease. Foreign vacationers like us aren’t allowed in many areas.

To see extra round the Old Town, I used the cabs quite a bit. I would ask the cabbie to drive me to some place, and then I might chat with the driver. On considered one of these rides, my driver turned infuriated throughout our dialog. He stated, ‘It will not be free right here in any respect. Even a canine could be happier right here than people.The people wish to go away city, however they aren’t allowed to.’

It was as if the whole city had develop into an enormous jail home. Everyone is trapped inside.

RFA: Xijiang was not like this in any respect earlier than. When did all these adjustments start?

Abu: The locals stated it was after the July 2009 Urumqi Riots.

RFA: What are the issues that the Xinjiang civilians need the exterior world to know?

Abu: They need the world to know what the Chinese authorities is doing to them: the re-education camps, the random checks and surveillance, and the manipulating of ethnic minority teams to spy on each other.

I might really feel the sense of their helplessness from their physique language and from their eyes. It was as in case you had been making an attempt to carry nonetheless in opposition to a flood, however nonetheless bought washed away. When I was in Xinjiang, the Muslims had been celebrating Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of the Sacrifice. Eid al-Adha is a vital Muslim vacation celebrated round the world. In China, Muslims in Qinghai or Gansu could possibly collect and have a good time, however not in Xinjiang. Here, the Muslims had been informed to return residence as soon as the celebration was over. They couldn’t congregate on the streets, as a result of no gatherings had been allowed.

On the morning of the vacation, folks went onto the streets to have a good time, however the police then introduced by a PA system that everybody ought to return residence. That was it. The largest Mosque in Kashgar was additionally banned from holding any gatherings. I really feel that the whole tradition is being annihilated.

One day, I noticed a poster in an deserted home. The content material was much more disgusting. The poster was about the Chinese model of Dos and Don’ts close to the Islamic tradition. For instance, the Muslims eat Halal meals, however the poster stated that oldsters are forbidden to inform youngsters to eat solely Halal meals. There are many prohibition orders like that in Xinjiang. These orders are forcibly destroying the Muslims’ non secular tradition.

RFA: Why did you finish your journey early and return to Taiwan?

Abu: My expertise in the Kashgar Airport actually spooked me. The airline agent tore up my flight ticket and wouldn’t let me board my flight. He requested me to return to the resort that I had checked out from earlier. Luckily, I was in a position to e book one other flight straight away, utilizing my new “Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents” (MPT) quantity. My second try to depart the area was profitable, and I managed to fly to Sichuan.

However, as quickly as I handed the border management, I was instantly taken to a small room. There had been many video cameras pointing at me. The interrogator requested me what I was doing in China? What did I do on a selected date? All my belongings had been tossed round and searched, all my reminiscence playing cards confiscated. I in all probability wouldn’t have been in a position to make it again to Taiwan in any respect had I not synced all my movies to cloud storage in actual time and burned all my video-containing reminiscence playing cards earlier than I left.

I arrived at the airport in Sichuan in the early morning at four a.m. The search and interrogation there lasted for nearly 4 hours, and I ultimately caught a 9:00 flight to Macau. When I landed in Macau, I virtually burst into tears. I now not wanted the MPT. From right here on I might use my passport, issued by the Republic of China, Taiwan.

RFA: What was the largest impression this journey had on you?

Abu: I didn’t anticipate that so many locals would share their data with me. They trusted me to inform their tales. I am now a agency believer in the concept that freedom is a birthright. I have seen a lot stunning surroundings in Xinjiang, however the tales of its individuals are the sorrows that have to be informed.