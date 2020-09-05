The Bears trading for Nick Foles makes no sense now

The Bears’ choice to trade for Nick Foles looks more complex now that Mitchell Trubisky is set to begin.

The Nick Foles age with the Chicago Bears left to a rough start as the quarterback stopped working to protect the beginning task coming out of training school, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

Now, a couple of months after the Bears made a trade for the quarterback everybody believed would be their 2020 starter, they’re right back where they began.

The Foles trade now appears like rather the headscratcher, unless the Bears are playing the long video game.

Nick Foles could not vanquish Mitchell Trubisky for the Bears beginning task.

On the one hand, it sure appearances unsteady for Foles right now.

The veteran quarterback has a Super Bowl win under his belt, however he could not exceed Trubisky, whose average play had Chicago looking for another quarterback this offseason.

That indicates the Bears entirely squandered a trade, one which will see them paying a backup ensured cash for 3 seasons. Or, on the other hand, it may be unjust to compose Foles off right now.

The Bears traded a fourth-round choice (which ended up being linebacker Shaquille Quarterman) for Foles back inMarch When they did so they may not have actually thought the coronavirus pandemic would extend so long. Foles definitely didn’t get the type of offseason …