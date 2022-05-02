Today, on May 1, the Supreme Judicial Council launched the examination of the motion submitted by the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee on the issue of disciplinary liability of Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

A judge is charged with a violation of the norm provided for in Article 142, Part 1, Clause 1 of the Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia, ie obvious or gross violation of the norm of substantive or procedural law while exercising other powers provided by law as a court.

At the beginning of the session, Judge Arman Hovhannisyan, a member of the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, presented the content of the motion to the Council, after which the BDK members asked questions to the party.

Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal Armen Danielyan refused to ask questions or answer them. Instead, the judge made a speech asking the Board to reject the Commission’s motion.

After hearing the positions of the parties and announcing the end of the investigation, the Board left the deliberation room to make a decision.

It will be published on May 12 at 15:00.

Details of the session in the video.

Supreme Judicial Council