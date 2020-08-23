The Bayern Munich machine overpowers Paris Saint-Germain to secure Champions League crown | Football News







Manuel Neuer raises the Champions League prize for Bayern Munich

There were around thirty minutes on the clock at the Estadio da Luz when Thiago Alcantara started to purr. A no-look pass here, a casual feint there. And when Thiago begins playing, his team-mates tend to follow.

After a slow start, the Bayern Munich machine was clicking into equipment.

There is no stopping it when that occurs and Paris Saint-Germain are simply the current side …