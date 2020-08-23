The Bayern Munich machine overpowers Paris Saint-Germain to secure Champions League crown | Football News

Nick Wright
Comment and Analysis @nicholaspwright
Bayern Munich revealed why they are now Europe’s dominant force with their Champions League last win over Paris Saint-Germain
Last Updated: 24/08/20 12:04 am
There were around thirty minutes on the clock at the Estadio da Luz when Thiago Alcantara started to purr. A no-look pass here, a casual feint there. And when Thiago begins playing, his team-mates tend to follow.
After a slow start, the Bayern Munich machine was clicking into equipment.
There is no stopping it when that occurs and Paris Saint-Germain are simply the current side …