The Batman: Watch the dark, brutal new trailer featuring Robert Pattinson



Warner Bros Pictures



DC FanDome included panels stacked with huge names this weekend, consisting of Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves at The Batman occasion. They provided enormously, revealing The Batman’s first major trailer for the DC Comics film slated for the end of next year.

The new DC FanDome video is dark, brutal and, yep, strange. We see in one scene that Pattinson’s Dark Knight will bring a violent, relentless battling design. Trying to find out his function in fighting the evil of Gotham, he’s not sure how he suits assisting Gotham PD.

“We will see Batman grow, make mistakes … and be flawed,” Reeves stated throughout the panel. “We also get to see him being the world’s greatest detective.”

We likewise nabbed glances of Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman, John Turturro as Gotham mob employer Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth ( well, we hear his voice), Paul Dano as Riddler andJeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

The cast likewise consists of Colin Farrell as Penguin ( a total change it ends up we briefly see in the trailer), …