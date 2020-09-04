‘The Batman’ production shut down due to Covid

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” aWarner Bros Pictures Spokesperson stated in a declaration. (The studio is, like CNN, owned by Warner Media.)
The movie, from director Matt Reeves, had actually been recording for numerous weeks when coronavirus shuttered tv and movie productions inMarch
“The Batman” had actually resumed operations in the London locationonly days ago
Last month,Warner Bros launched the first two-minute teaser for the movie throughout a virtual occasion.
The movie’s release date had actually been pressed back numerous months following coronavirus-related production hold-ups. It is not understood whether the present time out will even more impact its release.