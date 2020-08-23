‘The Batman’ HBO Max Series To Take Place In ‘Year One’ Prior To Movie – Deadline

In in between Matt Reeves disclosing information about his upcoming 2021 The Batman movie and the trailer drop throughout DC FanDome this evening, the filmmaker unloaded some intel about the HBO Max series linked to the photo, which he’s executive producing with Boardwalk Empire developer Terence Winter.

We already knew that the series would be an evaluation of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, nevertheless, Reeves stated the series is a prequel to his Batman Year Two movie, with the program embeded in Batman Year One when a“masked vigilante…starts to unsettle the city” The series will zero in on the city’s corruption that “goes back many years,” stated Reeves and is distinguished the POV of a jagged police officer.

“The story is actually a battle for his soul,” Reeves described.

The series, which is likewise executive produced by The Batman’s Dylan Clark and Warner Bros Television, was initially revealed backin July No airdate yet. The Batman is set up for theatrical release onOct 1, 2021, however that may alter, offered the unclear “? 0 ? 1” date noted at the end of tonight’s teaser.

Winter is composing the series, and it’s the first very first task for Reeves under his recently announced significant total handle the Warner Bros Television Group.

Reeves’ sixth & Idaho production business will produce the series in association with WBTV. The drama, which is based upon characters developed for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, will likewise be executive produced by sixth & Idaho’s Daniel …