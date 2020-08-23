‘The Batman’ debuts its first trailer with Robert Pattinson as a gritty Dark Knight

That’s how Robert Pattinson grumbled his intro as the brand-new Batman.
The approximately two-minute teaser showcased a dark Gotham City overrun with criminal activity that leaves Batman and his cops partner James Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, to determine a troubling murder secret.
“From your secret friend … Let’s play a game, just me and you,” Wright’s Gordon checks out from a card left at a murder scene resolved to “the Batman.”
The trailer, which is set to the haunting soundtrack of “Something in the Way” by Nirvana, had all the familiar calling cards of previous Batman movies. There’s a revamped Batmobile, torrential rainstorms and a couple of glances of Zo ë Kravitz, who is playing Selina Kyle akaCatwoman
The trailer, which has actually currently acquired more than 7 million views in less than 24 hr, is simply the start of a crucial marketing project for Warner Bros.