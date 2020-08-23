‘The Batman’ debuts its first trailer with Robert Pattinson as a gritty Dark Knight

That’s how Robert Pattinson grumbled his intro as the brand-new Batman.

Warner Bros. debuted its first teaser trailer for “ The Batman ” at DC’s FanDome , a virtual convention for its superhero brand name DC Entertainment, on Saturday night. The reception was instantly favorable as fans on social networks applauded the look of the gritty brand-new movie, which is set to strike theaters next year. (Warner Bros is owned by Warner Media, CNN’s moms and dad business.)

The approximately two-minute teaser showcased a dark Gotham City overrun with criminal activity that leaves Batman and his cops partner James Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, to determine a troubling murder secret.

“From your secret friend … Let’s play a game, just me and you,” Wright’s Gordon checks out from a card left at a murder scene resolved to “the Batman.”

The trailer, which is set to the haunting soundtrack of “Something in the Way” by Nirvana, had all the familiar calling cards of previous Batman movies. There’s a revamped Batmobile, torrential rainstorms and a couple of glances of Zo ë Kravitz, who is playing Selina Kyle akaCatwoman The trailer, which has actually currently acquired more than 7 million views in less than 24 hr, is simply the start of a crucial marketing project for Warner Bros. Comscore SCOR Batman is among the studio’s essential and financially rewarding franchises. The movie series has actually generated more than $5 billion at the worldwide ticket office returning to 1989’s “Batman,” according toPattinson will be the current to sign up with the …

Read The Full Article