‘The Batman’ actor Charlie Carver recalls feeling unsafe at school for being gay

Carver, who got here out in 2016 in an Instagram put up, simply received the GLSEN Gamechanger Award. GLSEN works to create protected and inclusive faculties for LGBTQ college students.

He continued, “It was my hope that by writing this post and sharing why I’d arrived at the decision to come out professionally that some young person out there could feel the change that I felt was coming and had been coming and would be coming, the change we all hope for and work for and wait for in our lives as LGBTQ folks.”

Carver mentioned his personal points whereas at school, saying, “There was just this abiding sense that school wasn’t safe or more than anything, if I let my guard down and if I fully relaxed into a state of belonging that something swift and terrible would come and find me. And I recognize now that that thing I was so afraid of, the thing I was sort of running from and trying to manage, was my own shame.”