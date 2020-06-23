The Bail Project Received $15 Million Since George Floyd’s Death

Exclusive

George Floyd‘s death have not only sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, additionally it is fueled donations to charities and companies … especially The Bail Project.

Joseph Pate — spokesperson for the national nonprofit, which pays bail for people in need — tells TMZ … it has received a lot more than $15 million from not quite 200,000 donors in the weeks since Floyd was killed by Minneapolis PD officers.

Other sources near to the organization reveal the support — financially and otherwise — has been pouring in from all over the world, including people seeking to do volunteer work.

Several superstars have also been chipping in big style. We’re told the band, Wallows, held a fundraiser Saturday where they raised nearly $11k for The Bail Project from roughly 900 donations.

On top of all this … Nicki Minaj announced some of the proceeds from her “Trollz” collab with 6ix9ine will also be likely to the org soon. Lil Baby‘s splitting money from his track, “The Bigger Picture,” to Bail Project and a few other causes linked to the Black Lives Matter movement, aswell.

The Bail Project has paid $26 million in bail for nearly 11,000 low-income people since 2018, and $11 mil of that had been recycled to cover new bails.