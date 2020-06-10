The backlash to Silicon Valley returns with a vengeance

“That was never going to last,” said Daphne Keller, a professor at Stanford University’s law school who targets platform regulation and internet users’ rights. “There was a lull, but I think the lull is over.”

Keller said social networking platforms specifically may have been given a little a pass in how they handled issues such as for example content moderation and misinformation during the pandemic, with a greater willingness to remove dangerous coronavirus content and rely on greater use of automated processes, in contrast to human review.

“There was pretty broad consensus that this was an emergency and you could take emergency measures and forfeit some other priorities in the name of public health,” she said.

Now, Trump is targeting these same companies with an executive order directed at weakening some legal protections for social networking platforms. The order seeks to dilute Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that protects online platforms from being sued for content their users post. There are serious doubts as to what lengths Trump can legally regulate companies like Facebook and Twitter, and his executive order had been challenged in court

But while the executive order it self may encounter legal constraints, Trump’s public broadsides against social media platforms could give added momentum to multiple efforts from lawmakers to tweak Section 230 and make the platforms more accountable.

In fact, the health crisis could wind up giving additional public momentum to efforts to rein in the tech industry, despite — or even due to — how vital it has proven during the pandemic.

“I think what we are seeing as a result of the crisis is that more and more people are depending on these platforms, which just highlights how powerful they are,” said Charlotte Slaiman, competition policy director at the advocacy group Public Knowledge. “I think people are noticing in more areas of their life, that there are very few legal protections that people and companies have for their interactions with these platforms.”

If all that was not enough, the ongoing national conversation around race, sparked by mass protests following death of George Floyd in police custody last month, could prove to be still another source of scrutiny for the tech industry. Silicon Valley has long been criticized for perhaps not being diverse enough and for building tools that may enable discriminatory practices . Protestors are also reportedly calling out Facebook for funding a police department and urging companies to stop advertising on the platform.

Zuckerberg sought to address some of the backlash in a lengthy note to employees the other day, promising a broad overview of several Facebook policies and initiatives to increase the “representation of diversity, inclusion and human rights” and “advance racial justice.”

“To members of our Black community: I stand with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter,” that he said. He stopped in short supply of committing to concrete change, however, saying the company “may not come up with changes we want to make” in all the areas being reviewed. Several people and groups criticized Zuckerberg’s statement for perhaps not doing enough, days after prominent civil rights businesses said these were “disappointed” by a conversation with the Facebook CEO about Trump’s posts.

As the techlash returns with a vengeance, Zuckerberg and his peers may face a long, tense approaching year.