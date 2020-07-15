The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Says Kelley Flanagan Is ‘The Perfect Person For Me’ As They Plan To Move In Together!

As it turns out, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were made for each other… they just didn’t quite realize it yet while filming last season’s episodes for The Bachelor!

Pilot Pete’s super-controversial reality TV finale saw his proposal to Hannah Ann Sluss, the quick ending of that relationship, and his lame, short-lived attempt to reconcile with runner-up Madison Prewett. But as it turns out, Flanagan was there all along, waiting in the wings… and the connection these two have developed now is something to behold!

Pete and Kelley sat down virtually with ET correspondent Lauren Zima on Tuesday morning, giving some serious insight into their unlikely real-world relationship and how things have been going ever since the show aired before the pandemic rocked everything around the world.

For one, these two got back into each other’s lives after filming, when Pete asked Kelley if he could come to Chicago (as a friend!) in order to help support her after her father went through some health issues. Slowly but surely, a romance built from there, but as Kelley herself said, it required quite a bit of communication about what happened on the show, and why she’d been eliminated there but now pursued in the real world:

“Trust is a huge thing, but if you just hear each other out, it’s a lot easier. We’ve sat down and talked everything through, and it makes a lot more sense if you’re on our end than the public’s.”

We can believe that!

Pete added more about that interesting reality TV history being so different from the real world, too, saying:

“People like to say, ‘Oh, she wasn’t your first choice.’ And I know for Kelley, it has been tough to see. But listen, at the end of the day, this is a reality TV dating show. This is not real life, normal life, so it’s not the same. [Besides], people don’t end up marrying the very first boyfriend or girlfriend they ever had. It’s not their technical first choice. So, we’ve just done a good job of reassuring each other and just explaining why I did things, and owning up to my faults and just being a better person moving forward.”

Exactly!

And almost immediately, though, things turned for the better.

After spending a large part of quarantine together over the past few months, Pete was quick to note just how comfortable he is around his new gal:

“With Kelley, it literally sounds so cliché — I can just be myself. She truly gets me. She’s my biggest fan and she supports me and she’s always there for me. I know I have my partner in crime forever. I’ve never had this confidence from a relationship before. I’ve grown a lot but I’m not saying it’s all on me either … she is, I truly believe, the perfect person for me. And I feel so blessed to have this have worked out.”

Flanagan added her two cents in on that one, too:

“There’s always something about Peter that I knew I just was madly in love. I just knew we’d get along.”

So sweet! Really feels like these two are made for each other when you hear them describe things in that way, ya know?!

For now, the pair is planning on making a move to New York City in the late summer or early fall. They’ll live together there while Kelley continues her job — and with Pete being a pilot, well, he can fly pretty much all over the country, anyways.

And while the couple is “very serious” by their own admission, and marriage and kids are soon to be on the table, they aren’t too keen on putting too much pressure on themselves with that, either.

Kelley explained:

“We’re not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time. We don’t need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’re happy and we’re living life.”

Amen to THAT!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about this adorable couple down in the comments (below)!!!