The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett & Selena Gomez’s Friendships Is All About God!

Fast friends, made full by faith!

Madison Prewett is taking the faith-based world by storm today, fresh off her final-episode appearance on The Bachelor, and she’s carrying it out alongside a fresh pal of hers: the one and only worldwide superstar Selena Gomez! It may seem unlikely, but the two women have really clicked over the last few months… and religion has provided the background for it all!

The 24-year-old reality TELEVISION alum opened about the faith-based “foundation” of her friendship with the 27-year-old pop singer and former Disney star. In an interview with Us Weekly, the Alabama native (and huge Auburn fan!) said of her connection to the pop princess (below):

“[Faith] is a thing that is just a really big element of our friendship. I’m very selective with who I allow to actually, like, get really, really close to me. And with those that I must say i invite in to that space, it’s vital to me that we’re pushing one another and encouraging each other in our faith, and just being there for each other on the great days, the bad days and encouraging and praying for each other along the way.”

Of course, the Lose You To Love Me singer moved through her very own evolution of sorts in the last few years, and she’s spoken openly about her own journey to God after some tough times in her early 20s. You’ll recall the Spring Breakers alum has previously spoken about them — like back in October 2019, when she told fans:

“I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus. He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time. In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments — I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love.”

If these two will keep each other on the straight and narrow, and it all works because of their friendship, then great! More power to ’em! (As long as they don’t support any one of that homophobic B.S.)

Beyond all the religion talk, though, this is quite the come-up for Miz Prewett, isn’t it? After all, she was royally and unforgettably shamed by Peter Weber‘s mom in that BRUTAL Bachelor finale last season, then passed over for another leading lady gig and only elder stateswoman Clare Crawley once Madi’s thing with Weber inevitably fizzled!

Oh, and then coronavirus swept across the world, scuttling Prewett’s plans to quickly capitalize on her behalf 15 minutes of reality fame like all former Bachelor Nation contestants often do before the well dries up. But suddenly! Out of nowhere! Here comes a proverbial lifeline, in the shape of God and Selena Gomez! Not a poor way to stay relevant, ya know?! …Or are we being too cynical??