The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Speaks Out About ‘Awful Few Months’ Following Colton Underwood Split

Cassie Randolph is back on the ‘gram with an crucial update concerning the last couple of months of her life.

In her first social media marketing upload since Blackout Tuesday, the one-time reality TELEVISION starlet exposed about how hard it’s been for her since splitting from former Bachelor star Colton Underwood. As we reported, the now-former couple announced their breakup via Instagram in late May.

In her lengthy and candid post, Cassie admitted she’s been “trying to learn how to navigate” her life and still “cling” to her true self after being thrust in to the spotlight on the ABC dating competition show couple of years ago. She wrote:

“I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice. For someone like me it’s been paralyzing. I can overthink everything. It takes really thick skin to navigate constant drama, fake articles, nasty DMs & comments or rumors started by people who feel entitled to your personal life. It takes incredible mental strength to shrug off strangers who regularly criticize your character based on conclusions they drew while watching an edited tv show (I could say so much here).”

The 25-year-old continued from there, noting that sometimes it’s an “uphill battle” for her to accomplish the “right thing” and resist telling off all of her critics:

“I feel like saying: ok all you mother ffers hating on me for my breakup-please stop. It’s been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I’m STILL going thru it. It’s hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away.”

But whenever those negative emotions wash over, she reminds herself to spotlight the bigger picture:

“One minute I feel my rant above & the next I feel selfish thinking about myself when there are truly critical issues in the world right now: BLM, Covid, toxic politics, matters of life and death; social injustice. Kinda puts personal problems in perspective.”

While we don’t desire to minimize her pain, we are able to definitely appreciate this undertake “reading the room.” And to you aren’t mean what to say about her breakup, ease up, will you?

We hope Randolph will continue to lean into the positive outlets she utilized throughout the 30-day social media marketing hiatus, which included plenty of reading, finding a meaningful tattoo, catching up with friends, surfing, dying her hair, and several other examples where she “lived in the moment.” Ch-ch-check out her full post (below):

As we all know, Colton has been keeping busy post-breakup, too… and most of his recent plans have included his ex-girlfriend. Sources at People revealed the now-former couple have seen one another several times simply because they amicably parted ways. Although they’ve pledged to remain buddies, there are no outstanding plans to romantically reconcile any time soon.

Chin up, gurl! It’ll progress with time!