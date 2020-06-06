The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez and Garrett Yrigoyen Argue Over Police Support Amid Protests

Bachelor Nation is split after Garrett Yrigoyen posted an announcement in assist of “Thin Blue Line,” a phrase utilized in affiliation with Blue Lives Matter countermovement.

In a prolonged statement, the 31-year-old expressed that he stands in solidarity with the “hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line.” He defined, “It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.”

The star, who’s engaged to former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, added that he is sympathizes with the “over 300 [law enforcement officers] injured, shot, or killed in just one week.” According to a NBC News report, quite a few legislation enforcement officers have suffered accidents throughout protests. Despite Garrett’s suggestion, which he didn’t present sourcing for, the speed of police accidents or fatalities is just not publicly clear.

“They continue to put in overtime away from their families, stay silent while being threatened, hated, and assaulted. We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones,” Ygrigoyen continued. “Remember when they put on the badge they’re still humans, with raw emotion, the more brutality they face the more on edge they become, they make mistakes, they have compassion, and no matter how terrible they are treated or whatever negative is said to them, they still show up for us when we need them!”

He concluded his message by imploring his followers to “remember” the legislation enforcement officers throughout the nation.



His put up drew ire from quite a few individuals, together with fellow Bachelor Nation members together with Bekah Martinez, Nick Viall and Kendall Long amongst others.

“Uhhhhh law enforcement CHOOSES to put on a blue uniform. Black people don’t choose to be black. big difference. also “the extra police brutality they face the extra on edge they change into”…. that’s scary as f–k,” Bekah commented. She additionally wrote “it’s interesting” that Garrett was “silent” when he posted a plain again sq., referencing Black Out Tuesday, however voiced his assist for cops.

“You’ve made your views known before and here’s a great reminder that not much has changed,” she acknowledged.

The scenario escalated when Garrett responded to Bekah’s criticism on his Instagram Story. In the put up, he screenshotted Bekah’s remark and wrote, “I remember you saying how much you loved me to Becca and that you made a mistake for judging me in the past without knowing me… Needless to say you never got to know me, still don’t know me and you’re no longer invited over.”



