The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Reveal Heartbreaking Miscarriage

This is so horrible…

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and spouse Lauren Burnham shared heartbreaking information over the weekend that that they had not too long ago suffered a miscarriage. The couple, famously in love and married after their run on The Bachelor, shared the information in an emotional YouTube video instantly for his or her followers and followers.

The couple, who already has one little one collectively — daughter Alessi, who celebrated her first birthday on Friday — was overjoyed early on to be a rising household of 4 quickly. But the anticipation quickly turned to unhappiness, as they recounted within the video, upon studying that that they had misplaced the newborn.

Writing within the video’s description part, the couple said (beneath):

“We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for.”

Ugh… so, so unhappy.

The couple explains by way of the video how the being pregnant — which was unplanned, and a shock to them because it unfolded early on — got here alongside much more slowly than anticipated. Weeks into it, docs realized one thing was amiss, because the child wasn’t creating because it usually would.

Arie defined the “roller coaster of emotions” in going by way of the miscarriage and coping with the emotional aftermath of all of it, too, saying:

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions going from scared at first a little bit because it was so soon, then happy, then stress and worry for weeks on end, and then obviously today was the bad news. It’s consumed our thoughts for the last month. It’s been hard holding this back from everybody. [Our story] doesn’t have the happiest outcome … but hopefully the next time you see a video with the word pregnancy it’s positive and it’s good news. We’ll get through this.”

An optimistic tone, for positive, and we’re hoping the pair will get by way of it simply tremendous, however it’s positively a really, very unhappy occasion.

Here’s the complete video, exhibiting the couple’s complete journey by way of this troublesome time (beneath):

Very actual, very uncooked, and really sincere, that’s for positive.

Such unhappy stuff, too. We’re sending all our like to Arie and Lauren throughout this attempting time!

Certainly not a simple factor to undergo, however we want them energy and luxury transferring ahead.