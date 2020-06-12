‘The Bachelor’ names Matt James as franchise’s 1st black bachelor

Throughout “The Bachelor’s” 18-year history, not a single bachelor plumped for to lead the franchise has ever been a black man — so far.

On Friday, the show announced that 28-year-old Matt James will star as the Bachelor for the show’s 25th season.

James, an actual estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder, was originally cast as a suitor on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette,” production of which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crawley’s look for love on “The Bachelorette” will now air this fall, before James makes his debut as the new Bachelor.

“My first reaction was, ‘Does this mean I don’t get to meet Clare?,’ because I was looking towards meeting her,” James said Friday on “Good Morning America,” describing his a reaction to being cast as the newest Bachelor. “I had set aside all this time and we’d gone out to California and been called back for quarantine. I’m super excited for her and her season but I’m looking forward to meeting her eventually.”

James, a North Carolina native, can be an alum of Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics and played wide receiver for the school’s football team. He then proceeded to play football professionally before moving to New York City.

He founded ABC Food Tours, an organization that’s designed to find creative methods to engage children from underserved communities in New York City, encouraging physical and mental wellness, while also giving them opportunities for new experiences through the entire city.

James can also be a friend of “Bachelor” alums Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, and spent time with both in the beginning of quarantine — as seen from their viral Tik Tok videos.

“It’s an honor,” James said of being another Bachelor. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

Prior to the announcement of James as the new Bachelor, fans and former stars of the series have called out its not enough representation on social media.

“The Bachelorette’s” Rachel Lindsay — the only black person in 40 seasons of “The Bachelor” franchises to ever have one season devoted to her — is a vocal critic of the show since appearing about it three years ago, and has said on her web site that it’s long overdue for a “diversity makeover.”

“I was hoping, when I came on, to be a trailblazer for that, and to increase diversity in the audience that watches it and also who comes on the show and who could potentially be the lead,” Lindsay told “GMA.” “I felt like the franchise had my back in that. But in the last three years, there really haven’t been changes made.”

Online, more than 75,000 folks have signed a petition on Change.org demanding for representation and a couple of actions to greatly help combat racism like “giving equitable screen time to BIPOC contestants,” “feature BIPOC contestants, including their experiences as BIPOC, on the show as storylines” and above all, “cast a black bachelor as season 25 lead.”

James reacted to Lindsay’s comments by calling her an “important voice” on the problem. He described his pick as the newest Bachelor as a “step in the right direction.”

“When Rachel speaks, we listen. She has a very important voice in all this, being the first black woman, person of color, to have a lead,” that he said. “I think that we’re all filing suit in that conversation and this is hopefully the first of many black men to be in the position that I’m in right now.”

“In my opinion I don’t think it’s ever the wrong time to do the right thing,” James added. “Too little too late for me personally is this happening and we can’t have change until we put that first foot forward and the first foot forward for ‘The Bachelor’ franchise is having a black lead so I’m excited to take on that role.”

Even as the show is trying to turn the page with James at the helm, Lindsay says there is still much work to be performed.

