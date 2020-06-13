The Bachelor: First black man cast in hit in US reality dating show – Armenian News

For the first time in its history, The Bachelor, ABC’s hugely popular reality series, will feature a black lead.

Matt James, a 28-year-old real estate broker, will star in the following season, BBC News reports, citig ABC.

The channel announced the news headlines on Friday after mounting criticism over a lack of diversity.

The show’s not quite two decade history has seen overwhelmingly white casts, with just one single black star in its sister spinoff, The Bachelorette, in 2017.

Mr James called his casting “a step in the right direction”.

“I don’t think it’s ever the wrong time to do the right thing,” Mr James said in an interview with Good Morning America on Friday.

Pressure for the hit dating show to cast a black lead intensified in recent days amid the ongoing racial reckoning in the US, incited by the killing of George Floyd last month.

An online petition signed by more than 86,000 people called for the tv screen network to “reflect and honour the racial diversity of our country” and cast a Black bachelor for its upcoming season, in addition to casting black, indigenous and folks of colour in at the very least 35% of the contestant roles.

The first and only black star of the Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, who’s now married to the winning contestant of her season, told Good Morning America that she had hoped to become a “trailblazer” for the franchise, and has been disappointed by the lack of progress since.

“In the last three years there haven’t really been changes made,” she said.