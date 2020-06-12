‘The Bachelor’ casts first black ‘Bachelor’ following outcry for better diversity

“Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement. “When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor.”

“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience,” Burke added.

The petition stated that “ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing Bachelor content for 18 years. During that time they’ve cast 40 season leads, yet only one Black lead. This is unacceptable.”

“As creators of one of the most popular and influential franchises on television, ABC and Warner Bros. have an opportunity and responsibility to feature Black, Indigenous, People of Color (“BIPOC”) relationships, families, and storylines,” the petition reads. “The franchise, and all those who represent it, should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country–both in front of and behind the camera.”

Lindsay retweeted a call to support the diversity campaign launched by writer and franchise superfan Brett S. Vergara earlier in the day this week.

Nick Viall, Season 21’s “Bachelor,” retweeted the campaign and encouraged the others to do exactly the same.

The discussion in regards to a lack of inclusion in the franchise not really a new one.

In 2012, two African-American men, Nathaniel Claybrooks and Christopher Johnson, filed a class action lawsuit alleging that ABC was intentionally excluding folks of color from leading the show once they both put on be “The Bachelor” in 2011.

Despite the addition of more contestants of color — and the casting of Juan Pablo Galavis, who’s Latino, as Season 18’s “Bachelor” — many viewers have continued to criticize racial disparities in the franchise.

Lindsay said during an interview with “AfterBuzz” last week that she views “The Bachelor’s” diversity issues as “embarrassing” and it has considered cutting ties with the franchise.

“We are on 45 presidents. And in 45 presidents there’s been one black president,” Lindsday said. “You are almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the President of the United States than you are a black lead in this franchise. That’s insane. That’s ridiculous.”

Burke said that the network is devoted to diversity.

“This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise,” she said. “We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”