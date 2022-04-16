The Artsakh Information Headquarters reported that the Azeris, who violated the line of contact near the Seysulan settlement in the Martakert region on April 15, have already fully returned to the positions they occupied before the incident.

“As we have already informed, on April 15, near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region, the Azerbaijani armed forces committed a violation in the neutral zone of the line of contact. In particular, the enemy had advanced a certain amount of manpower, trying to improve its position in the neutral zone.

In the evening of the same day, as a result of negotiations conducted by the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to the starting positions.

We inform that at this moment the Azerbaijani side has completely returned to its positions occupied before the above-mentioned incident.

“The operative-tactical situation in other parts of the line of contact is calm,” the headquarters said in a statement.