On March 7, the Azerbaijani side targeted the cemetery near the village of Khramort with a 60 mm caliber grenade, firing two mines, the NKR Defense Army reported.

No one was injured in the ceasefire violation.

“The incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Artsakh Defense Army reported that on March 7, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the direction of the cemetery in the village of Khramort in the Askeran region.