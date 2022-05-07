The intense firing on the Azerbaijani side in the direction of the Sotk gold mine started yesterday evening, it has not stopped today. They continued in the afternoon, we have a wounded employee, said Ruzanna Grigoryan, a representative of the “Geopromining” company operating the Sotk gold mine, in a conversation with Aysor.am.

According to him, the injured citizen works in the production.

“The employee’s left hand was injured, fortunately, he has no internal organ injuries. “At the moment he is in the hospital, the doctors assess the condition of the mine worker as stable,” said Ruzanna Grigoryan.

The representative of the company at the same time mentioned that he has no information whether the intensive shootings continue in the area of ​​the mine at this moment.

“But I can say that the Sotk mine has stopped working, the workers have been evacuated due to security reasons,” our interlocutor said.