The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia և Artsakh have issued a joint statement, in which, in particular, it is mentioned.

An instrument of “petty revenge” was found for the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Artsakh.

Yesterday evening, the Azerbaijani side deliberately stopped the operation of the only gas pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh. On March 8, for the first time, the gas supply to Artsakh was stopped in the name of an accident, but the Azerbaijani side did not allow the Artsakh specialists to approach the place of the “accident”, which was in the area under their control. From that moment it was clear that the policy of state hatred of Azerbaijan towards the Armenians of Artsakh had found another means of pressure.

Comparing the credible facts, it becomes obvious that during or under the name of emergency repairs, the Azerbaijani side installed a valve on the gas pipeline, closing it at any moment, intimidating the peaceful population of Artsakh, leaving without heating, hot water or other living conditions. which are necessary, especially in such cold weather conditions.

The gas supply restored on March 19 lasted less than three days. In this severe winter weather, the children, the elderly, the sick and the displaced in Artsakh are deprived of heating. People have unspeakable difficulties. The humanitarian crisis continues in Artsakh.

There is no doubt for us that the Azerbaijani side deliberately continues the state policy of pressure and intimidation of the people of Artsakh. The goal has not changed. To subject Artsakh to ethnic cleansing and to empty it of native Armenians.

This shameful “revenge” against more than 100,000 Armenians is unacceptable. This state manuscript best describes the false and bankrupt essence of the “tolerance” theses voiced by Azerbaijan. We strongly condemn this ongoing practice of ethnic hatred and revenge by the Azerbaijani state against the people of Artsakh.