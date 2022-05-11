“Today, Artsakh needs internal solidarity like air and water, oxygen, every such episode (meaning the arrest of General Samvel Karapetyan – Oganovsky – GH). “In general, I consider the current situation a struggle for our survival,” said psychologist Karine Nalchajyan at the “Mirror” club.

“This is no more and no less a struggle for existence, both in Artsakh and in Armenia, and for the Armenian nation in general. It is not by chance that the sense of danger, the sense of reality is everywhere. For example, in the Netherlands, in the United States, all over the world, people’s eyes have already begun to open, they realize what really happened. Many like me and I have been waiting for 4 years today. When this nightmare started, and people who could understand from the very beginning that a great trouble had befallen Armenia were waiting for today, but that day was quite late. “It was late because everything was organized in a very thoughtful and cunning way,” said the psychologist, referring to the protests organized by Armenians against Pashinyan in different parts of the world.

According to him. “People have a habit of defending their views, because when you give up your point of view, your self-esteem falls, you think, how am I going to look at people’s faces? Yesterday I said this, now how can I say the opposite. In other words, the involvement of such people delayed this harsh reality. The authors of the coffin revolution were able to bring coffins and blood, it was a Turkish coffin revolution with all its logical consequences. ” According to the psychologist, now the feeling of danger is of great importance in people perceiving the reality. “People have felt that the Turkish stench is already approaching their homes.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN