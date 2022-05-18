The author of the book "Fighting" is preparing a new book for publication Morning

Leon Sahakyan is a student of the sports journalism department of the Armenian Academy of Sciences. The young man took part in the 44-day war and wrote a book entitled “Fighting”, which he published last year. He is sure that the paths of life lead to where the second, redefined way of life of many began.

“It takes a lot of effort to find and smooth that path. I have overcome and continue to fight to stabilize my health problems. There are many goals, but I try to classify them, not to confuse them, to approach each of them in a different way, “says Leon, adding that each of us is given the opportunity to think and act from above, and finds it right to” think a lot “and act a lot.



Leon’s book “Fighting” is about the difficult journey of his friends during the 44-day war. “I wrote about the courage of my commander Davit Ghazaryan, of course, my comrades-in-arms. “Many of them are not with me physically, but I am sure that one day I will definitely meet them,” our interlocutor added, emphasizing that we must be worthy of being Armenians in order to be able to live and develop in the Armenian world.

Going to Artsakh was one of his dreams that came true. “During the war, I was in Stepanakert from time to time and it was an inexplicable feeling when there were only soldiers around you, broken and broken glass. But I realized that no one and nothing can break us and our people. “And today my defeat will be when I realize that I have nothing to do for my homeland,” added Leon Sahakyan, adding that he is working on the second book and is going to publish it in the near future.

Vova ARZUMANYAN