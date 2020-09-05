the atlantic trump military – CNN

After costs much of the day slamming The Atlantic for Jeffrey Goldberg’s disconcerting report which stated Trump had actually disparaged military members who passed away in service to the nation, Fox News itself verified essential elements of it. In a lengthy Twitter thread , reporter Jennifer Griffin stated she had actually verified Trump disparaged veterans; didn’t wish to honor the dead at the Aisne-Marne Cemetery; and did not wish to lower flags after the death of John McCain.

An real wire service would strongly promote that it had actually matched much of the reporting at the center of the greatest newspaper article of the day– specifically considered that Fox seldom provides on initial reporting of its own. And it would have mattered since Fox audiences are so frequently protected from the fact. But Fox didn’t happily hold up Griffin’s reporting. Instead, it acted as if it repented and troubled by it.

Griffin provided her report in the 3pm hour. But throughout “The Five,” pro-Trump hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld relocated to challenge The Atlantic’s reporting– the very same reporting that Griffin had actually verified essential elements of. Gutfeld called it a “hoax” and stated “there are no sources” which it had “already been debunked.”

Quite the opposite, Gutfeld, your own network had actually simply verified it! “FAKE NEWS” Alright, let’s put Gutfeld in with his fellow pro-Trump propagandists. Surely Fox’s “straight news” anchors– the ones who are marketed as providing tough- striking news– powerfully showcased their …

Read The Full Article