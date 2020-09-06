First Lady Melania Trump just fired back at the anonymously sourced story published in The Atlantic that claimed that her husband, President Donald Trump, had called fallen American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

Journalist Jeffrey Goldberg cited anonymous sources for his published story claiming that the president did not want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at the site of Battle of Belleau Wood in 2018. Anonymous sources quoted in the story cited that President Trump claimed the cemetery was “filled with losers” and referred to fallen soldiers who died at Belleau Wood as “suckers.”

Melania Defends President Trump

Melania, however, was not having any of it. She just took to Twitter to confirm that this story is absolutely false.

“[The Atlantic] story is not true,” Melania said. “It has become a very dangerous time when anonymous sources are believed above all else, & no one knows their motivation. This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation.”