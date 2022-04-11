Anastasia Shabotova has been expelled from the national figure skating team of Ukraine by order of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Today, on the eve of the World Cup, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadim Gutskayt commented on the reason for dismissal. According to the official, the team is not satisfied that the 16-year-old athlete lives in Russia.

“He was part of the Ukrainian team at the Olympics and he had a great performance. “But when this situation arose and Shabotova stayed in Russia, we removed her from the team and that was the end of it,” Championat.com quoted the minister as saying.

Ashot HAKOBYAN