The Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro feature Nokia OZO Audio processing

The brand-new Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro have 3 microphones to record noise and advanced functions in the electronic camera app– however this isn’t simply any audio, it’s Nokia’s OZO Audio.

The easiest usage case is to switch on the Wind Filter, which reduces wind sound therefore cleaning up the audio. Mic Focus enables the microphones to follow the electronic camera’s zoom and house in on a specific noise source.





Zenfone 7 audio functions powered by Nokia OZO: Wind Filter and Mic Focus

You can likewise utilize Acoustic Focus if you wish to manage the directionality of the microphones individually from the zoom (this is readily available in Pro video mode).

By the method, the Asus ROG Phone 3 likewise utilizes Nokia OZO innovation for its electronic camera. While the OZO VR department closed down, the OZO Audio group has actually been going strong– besides Asus, Oppo and OnePlus usage Nokia’s tech.

