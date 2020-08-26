The Asus Zenfone 7 adds a third lens to its neat flipping camera

Just over a year after Asus charmed us with the flipping cams on the Zenfone 6, the business is back with the Zenfone 7 and7 Pro Both gadgets still have turning camera varieties like in 2015’s design, in addition to the very same enormous 5,000 mAh batteries. But this year, there are a lot of brand-new functions consisting of an additional zoom lens in the camera variety and a brand-new OLED show with a 90Hz revitalize rate.

Asus states the phones are prepared for launch in choose European markets on September 1st, however not in the United States. Exact European prices is due to be revealed on that date. The phone is going on sale in Taiwan beginning today. In that nation the Zenfone 7’s rate begins at NT$ 21,990 (around $749), while the Zenfone 7 Pro costs NT$ 27,990 (around $953).

The flipping camera variety is as appealing on the Zenfone 7 as it was on in 2015’s phone. With the tap of a button, the 3 camera sensing units swing around from the back of the phone to the front, suggesting there’s no requirement for any sort of display screen notch, however likewise that you get the very same versatility with selfie shots as you make with the …