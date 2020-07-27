The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160Hz display mode

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a beautiful 6.59- inch AMOLED panel with a joint-fastest refresh rate of 144 Hz on a phone. It ends up, the panel can run even much faster – as much as 160 Hz to be precise.

The men over at XDA-Developers discovered an Android Debug Bridge command that allows the ROG Phone 3’s panel to perform at a speculative 160 Hz for screening and everybody with fundamental ADB understanding can allow it (guidelines in the source link listed below).

XDA has verified that the screen does undoubtedly performed at 160 Hz which some video games, efficient in 144 fps, being technically fps-unlocked, can perform at 160 fps. We validated in our evaluation that video games such as 1945 Air Force, Mortal Kombat and Death Trigger 2 are all efficient in performing at 144 fps on the ROG Phone 3.

Image thanks to XDA-Developers

Being a speculative mode, Asus hasn’t completely enhanced the panel to operate on it. Thus, allowing it might trigger problems with efficiency, calibration, battery intake and even with the hardware itself. So if you intend on playing with your brand-new, not in the least bit low-cost, Asus ROG Phone 3 display, continue at your own threat.

