The Standing Committee on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement of the Artsakh National Assembly chaired by Seyran Hayrapetyan convened a regular sitting on May 17.

The draft law “On State Border” included in the agenda was returned for amendment at the suggestion of the author.

The draft law “On Border Troops” adopted in the first reading was approved by the committee, in the second reading it will be submitted to the discussion of the regular sitting of the National Assembly.