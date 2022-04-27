On April 27, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the officials of the Investigative Committee of the Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office.

Highly appreciating the progress made in maintaining law and order in the country, in the fight against crime, including the detection of corruption, the President noted that the principle of effective cooperation should continue to work consistently, thoroughly investigating any crime and ensuring criminal justice goals, including: prevention of new crimes.

Touching upon the internal and external challenges, Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that regardless of all kinds of speculations, the realization and protection of the right of the Artsakh people to a peaceful and dignified life in their homeland remains a priority for the Artsakh authorities.

“I reaffirm that we have chosen the agenda of peace. However, as I mentioned in my statement at the end of last year, the full recognition of the Artsakh Armenians’ right to self-determination is not subject to reservation and concession, the exclusive owner of the issue is the Artsakh Armenians, “the President said. on the basis of which statehood has been built over the past three decades.