We consider the arrest of public figure Avetik Chalabyan as a political persecution of Chalabyan by the current authorities, conditioned by the appropriate, well-argued and targeted public criticism of the authorities, the 5165 movement spread an announcement on Facebook.

“Restricting Avetik Chalabyan’s freedom is a logical continuation of the ridiculous criminal case made in connection with the” backpack action “. With this act of intimidation, the authorities seek to silence free speech, to stop the growing popular movement, to pave the way for the implementation of their pro-Azerbaijani commitments in the Artsakh issue.