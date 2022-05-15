“This government is catastrophic for Artsakh, Armenia and the Armenians. “The force symbol of defeat and war must leave, it can not ensure peace,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the opposition, during a rally in France Square.

“Armenia should have a national government that will stop the collapse of the statehood, ensure the protection and inviolability of the country’s borders, fulfill its number one constitutional function to protect territorial integrity, establish a dignified peace, restore statehood to the people, make Armenia a dignified, just, prosperous and secure country.” Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

He stressed that we must put an end to greed, populism, defeat ․ The new government must carry out reforms not to please the people, but to do real work for the people.

“Populism is destroying the country, it is a well-known truth. The government of the day has one goal – it thinks only about the rating of its seat։. Any populist government, in parallel with the destruction of the country, tries to establish a dictatorship in order to maintain its power. We will not allow it! “There will be no one-man government in Armenia, the populists will be expelled,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

He referred to the steps to be taken by the interim government of national accord after the removal of the government, aimed at the restoration of the country.

“First of all, we need solidarity, security, stability. “We must restore our internal unity, build a strong Armenia with competent work,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated.

According to him, the three pillars of a strong and prosperous state are the economy, the army and foreign policy, so immediately after removing Pashinyan, immediate steps will be taken to restore the systems that are the backbone of the state, to create a competitive, advanced economy based on new technologies.

“The army must be not only defensive, but also, if necessary, an offensive army.

Instead of begging diplomacy, we should have a foreign policy based on national interests, professional, initiative, partnership, but never slavery. “In the field of foreign policy, we must act on our agenda, on the agenda that serves the interests of Armenia and Artsakh,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan said.