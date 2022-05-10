The Armenian youth weightlifting team won 5 medals at the World Championship held in Heraklion, Greece.

Garnik Cholakyan (55 kg), Garik Karapetyan (96 kg), Suren Grigoryan (89 kg), Petros Petrosyan (102 kg) and Gor Sahakyan (67 kg) won silver medals, respectively.

The second gold medal for the Armenian team was won by Garik Karapetyan (96 kg) with the result of 370 kg (170 + 200). By the way, he was declared the World Youth Champion for the second year in a row.

In the snatch, Karapetyan was the last to start the fight, lifting 160 kg in the first approach, 164 kg in the second, and then 170 kg, winning a small gold medal. In the push-up exercise, the Armenian weightlifter first held 190 kg on his head, then the 195 և 200 kg barbells. Karapetyan also won a small bronze medal in this exercise.

Moldovan Tudor Bratun (364 kg) won a silver medal in this weight category, and Yasser Osama Hamda (359 kg) from Egypt won a bronze medal. In the 89 kg weight category, Suren Grigoryan became a silver medalist with the result of 340 kg (155 + 185). The Armenian weightlifter won a small bronze medal in the snatch with a result of 155 kg, and in the push with a result of 185 kg again won a small bronze.

The gold medal was won by the representative of Ukraine Maxim Dombrovsky (345 kg), and the bronze medal was won by Gamal Mohamed (Egypt) (339 kg). The other representative of Armenia in this weight category, Ghahorg Ghahramanyan, finished the snatch exercise holding a 145 kg barbell in his head, and ordered 190 kg in the push-up exercise, but, failing all three approaches, got zero and was left without medals.

Milena Khachatryan (81 kg), the only representative of Armenia in the girls’ wrestling, took the 7th place with the result of 211 kg (96 + 115).

Petros Petrosyan (102 kg) was the last member of the Armenian youth team to win a silver medal in the 363 kg doubles. The Armenian weightlifter finished the snatch exercise with the result of 161 kg, and the push exercise with the result of 202 kg. The gold medal in this weight category was won by the representative of Uzbekistan Sharofidin Amridinov (372 kg), and the bronze medal was won by the representative of Palestine Hamada Mohamed (361 kg).

9 weightlifters left for the competition as part of the Armenian youth team.